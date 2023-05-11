James Harris celebrates with Glamorgan teammates

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one) Worcestershire 109 (40.3 overs): Roderick 39; Harris 4-18, Neser 4-40, Van der Gugten 2-28 Glamorgan 177-6 (53 overs): Lloyd 48, Labuschagne 42; Finch 3-39, Leach 2-46 Glamorgan (3 pts) lead Worcestershire (2 pts) by 68 runs with four first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Glamorgan edged into a narrow lead over Worcestershire as the visitors fought back in the final session after looking down and out.

They start day two on 177-6, 68 ahead of Worcestershire's paltry 109 all out.

Michael Neser (4-40), James Harris (4-18) and Timm van der Gugten shot the Pears out by mid-afternoon.

But Glamorgan captain David Lloyd's 48 proved the top score as Adam Finch (3-39) and Joe Leach (2-46) sparked a collapse.

Billy Root (25 not out) and Neser (33 not out) then added 57 in the final hour to tilt a dramatic day back towards the home side, in only the second partnership to pass 40 in the day.

The decision to bowl first looked a marginal one but Glamorgan's in-form opening bowlers made the most of any moisture in the pitch.

Taylor Cornall, a late call-up to the side, fell leg-before to Van der Gugten for six before a trio of sharp slip catches accounted for the next three wickets, with Marnus Labuschagne's low grab to send back Pakistan star Azhar Ali particularly impressive and important.

Brett D'Oliveira played around a delivery from Neser second ball, and when Glamorgan eventually changed the bowling, Adam Hose dragged James Harris's first delivery onto his stumps for a 15-ball duck.

Roderick and Waite managed to dig in until the interval at 66-6, but four balls after the break Neser produced the ball of the innings to clean up Waite for 22.

Joe Leach (16) and Roderick got Worcestershire into treble figures while looking relatively untroubled, before Harris wrapped the innings up quickly as he had Leach caught behind down leg-side, forced Roderick to edge to slip for the top score of 39, and trapped Finch lbw first ball.

Leach was quickly into his work with the ball as Eddie Byrom edged behind, but Worcestershire gave early let-offs to both Lloyd and Labuschagne who gave sharp slip chances.

Lloyd was soon driving with confidence against some loose bowling, and hit nine fours in his 48 in a stand of 81 with Labuschagne before Leach returned to bowl the captain in his second spell.

Remarkably Worcestershire turned the match round after tea as Matthew Waite, whose first two overs cost 19, conceded just three runs in a six-overs spell and grabbed the wicket of Labuschagne.

Finch struck to remove Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson and Chris Cooke as Glamorgan became becalmed while losing five wickets for 32.

Neser's uncomplicated approach and the busy Root managed to halt the batting slide at the end of a fascinating day.

Glamorgan assistant coach David Harrison told BBC Sport Wales::

"We weren't really sure what to do at the toss, but because of the moisture in the wicket and the rain we've had it was probably a good time to bowl. The way the guys bowled as a collective was spot on, they held their lengths really well and caused Worcestershire problems.

"David Lloyd got us off to a nice positive start, with Marnus in the form he's in. But the wicket's a slow one and Worcester bowled well after tea to peg us back.

"There's still enough in the pitch even with the older ball, but that partnership between Michael Neser and Billy Root has put us in a good position.

"I can't see the wicket getting much quicker with two heavy rollers to come, in the past it's got fractionally better."

Worcestershire assistant coach Kadeer Ali told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It was a very weird day, we were disappointing with the bat even though Glamorgan bowled really nicely, Gareth Roderick batted really well but we were a bit soft with our dismissals and we didn't start well with the ball.

"Then at the back end of the day we showed a bit of spirit and character, the boys bowled nicely and showed a bit of fight.

"Before tea our lengths were really full and we got driven down the ground and hit through mid-wicket. So we had a good chat at tea and hit more back of a length, so it was chalk and cheese.

"In all three departments Glamorgan were better than us, we dropped a couple of important chances, but we're still in the game."