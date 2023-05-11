Last updated on .From the section Counties

No play was possible at Leicestershire due to rain and a wet outfield

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one) Leicestershire: Yet to bat Sussex: Yet to bat No play Thursday due to a wet outfield Match scorecard

Day one of Leicestershire's County Championship Division Two match against Sussex at Grace Road fell foul of a wet outfield.

The abandonment came just after 16:30 BST after intermittent showers fell on a saturated outfield following heavy rain on Wednesday.

The game is the second of Australia batter Steve Smith's three-match stint at Sussex, ahead of his country's World Test Championship final against India at the Oval on 7 June and the Ashes versus England, which starts at Edgbaston on 16 June.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.