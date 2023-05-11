Jonny Bairstow returned for Yorkshire last week after nine months out with a broken leg

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside (day one) Yorkshire 254: Masood 44; Potts 4-49 Durham 42-2: Borthwick 21*; Hill 1-5 Durham (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (1 pt) by 212 runs Match scorecard

Durham's Matthew Potts continued his impressive campaign by taking four wickets to help bowl out Yorkshire for 254 on day one of their County Championship game at Seat Unique Riverside.

Yorkshire skipper Shan Masood, making his debut for the county, won the toss and elected to bat. But, Adam Lyth became Potts' first victim in just the second over. The tone of the dismissal would sum up Yorkshire's day as batters routinely gave their wickets away as Masood, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow failed to capitalise on starts.

Potts was the main beneficiary with figures of 4-49, while Ben Raine claimed three wickets to put Durham on the board with three bowling bonus points.

Yorkshire struck back late in the day as Jordan Thompson and George Hill removed the home side's openers, reducing Durham to 42-2 at the close.

After scoring 174 in his last outing, Yorkshire would have been expecting a strong start from Lyth after winning the toss. But, he lasted just 10 balls before he slapped the ball straight to Graham Clark to hand Potts an early breakthrough.

Masood survived a strong lbw shout from Bas de Leede that may have just been pitching outside of leg stump to produce enough doubt for umpire Paul Baldwin not to raise the finger.

The visitors were dealt a blow when Saud Shakeel suffered an unfortunate injury, turning his ankle during a run. He received treatment for 10 minutes and attempted to resume his innings, only to last a further ball before retiring not out on eight. Malan replaced Shakeel at the crease and took time to get settled, needing 21 balls to get off the mark.

Masood found his rhythm before lunch to close within six of a half-century on his first Yorkshire appearance, bringing up the 50-stand from 71 balls. However, the break allowed Durham to regroup and Potts forced the mistake from Masood in the first over after lunch, who chopped onto his own stumps for 44.

The wicket brought Bairstow into the middle aiming to regain his form to push forward his credentials for an Ashes place. He and Malan worked their way through a tough spell of bowling as Potts and Brydon Carse put the pressure on.

Malan absorbed the attack and took the initiative against Carse with back-to-boundaries. But, his aggression would cost him his wicket as he edged a loose drive to Michael Jones at first slip.

Bairstow's survived a near catch that flashed past David Bedingham, but could not make the most of his second life, losing his middle stump to an inside edge to present De Leede with his maiden first-class wicket.

Hill and Matthew Revis were faced with a rebuild in the afternoon session. Hill made his intentions known against Ajaz Patel, dispatching New Zealand international over the rope with a sublime strike down the ground. However, Durham's pace bowlers were relentless and Raine notched his first wicket of the day to break the partnership for 49.

The home side compounded their advantage after Yorkshire passed the 200-run mark. Dom Bess, Hill and the returning Shakeel were all removed with the score on 202.

The string of dismissals epitomised the theme of the day as the visitors were guilty of throwing wickets away producing a series of loose shots off the back foot. Mickey Edwards and Matthew Fisher added 36 for the final wicket to secure a batting bonus point before Raine closed out the innings with only the third delivery with the new ball.

In need of early wickets, Thompson produced a gem of a delivery to prise out Michael Jones in response before Alex Lees fell for 15 lbw to Hill just before the close to give Yorkshire a timely boost heading into day two.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.