Gloucestershire suffered another washout with no play possible at Derby on the opening day of the County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire.

The abandonment means that Gloucestershire have now lost eight entire days to rain out of a possible 17 so far this season.

The visitors arrived at Derby to find pools of surface water on the outfield after torrential rain in the area from early morning.

It was clear that prospects of any play were unlikely. And the umpires took the decision to call it off for the day shortly after 13:00 BST.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.