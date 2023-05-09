Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eddie Byrom has 177 runs at an average of 49 in three matches for Glamorgan this season

LV= County Championship, Division Two: Glamorgan v Worcestershire Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date : Thursday, 11 May Time :11:00 BST Coverage : Commentary and reports on BBC Sport website & app; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Hereford & Worcester

Glamorgan opening bat Eddie Byrom is set to return to the team to face Worcestershire after back trouble.

Byrom has been passed fit after Andrew Salter was used as an emergency opener against Yorkshire.

Captain David Lloyd admits performances have been "a bit up and down" during four drawn games.

"We're just finding that consistency in the last couple of games, the performances have improved," said Lloyd.

Worcestershire lie fourth out of eight after four rounds of County Championship Division Two, one place and five points ahead of the hosts.

Both sides have 50 per cent records, with Worcestershire having won one, lost one and drawn two.

All Glamorgan's games have been affected by bad weather, with the team finishing one wicket short of victory away to Yorkshire after weather issues on the first three days..

"Day three against Yorkshire, (we thought) do we pull out earlier, but we can't always rely on the weather, so we did what we felt was best as a group," Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales.

"To get so close is a credit to the way the lads went about it, and hopefully that puts us in good stead going forward."

Lloyd himself is still waiting for his first 50 of the season after reaching 30 three times and then getting out.

"I feel good, it's just about working on things mentally, dealing with things off the pitch. I've been working hard the last couple of days so hopefully I can get some more," he said.

Glamorgan all-rounder Dan Douthwaite has been released from the squad to get match time in the second team, although the first two days of their match against Somerset in Taunton were washed out.

The Pears batted through the final day at home to Sussex to earn a draw thanks to a century from Pakistan's Azhar Ali.

After facing Australia batter Steve Smith and India's Cheteshwar Pujara in that match, they must now take on another Australia star in Marnus Labuschagne, who hit 170 against Yorkshire.

"We've got Marnus this week who'll be a challenge, he's played quite well and it's an exciting challenge to try to combat those guys and come out with a positive result, " said coach Alan Richardson.

"Adam Finch will remain in the squad, but I'd like to keep it tight-knit for this couple of games and try to have some consistency with our selection."

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (capt), Byrom, Labuschagne, Northeast, Carlson, Root, Cooke, Neser, Salter, van der Gugten, Harris, McIlroy.

Worcestershire (from, probable): Pollock, Libby, Azhar Ali, Haynes, Hose, D'Oliveira (capt), Roderick, Waite, Leach, Tongue, Gibbon, Finch.