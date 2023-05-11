Somerset opener Steven Davies was James Anderson's first scalp of the day - to the second ball of his third over

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day one) Somerset 109-4 (45.2 overs): Lammonby 34*; Anderson 2-16 Lancashire: Yet to bat Lancashire 1 pt, Somerset 0 pts Match scorecard

England legend James Anderson put on a masterclass as Lancashire got off to a strong start against Somerset on the first morning of their County Championship Division One match in Manchester.

Anderson, playing his fourth and final four-day game for the Red Rose before the one-off Test against Ireland and the Ashes series to follow, gave notice of his readiness for England duty.

In a brilliant eight-over opening spell, he bowled five maidens, conceded just five runs and claimed the wickets of Steven Davies and Tom Abell.

Although Somerset had recovered from 12-3 to 109-4 by the time torrential rain hit after lunch, Anderson's form will have England supporters hoping for brighter days with the Ashes due to begin on 16 June.

It looked like a good toss to win as a combination of humidity and grey cloud cover meant Lancashire had no hesitation in sticking the visitors in - and they reaped the rewards with a classic spell of swing bowling from England's all-time leading wicket-taker.

Davies was first to depart when he edged Anderson's first ball to him straight to second slip Tom Hartley, who earlier dropped Tom Lammonby off Anderson.

Luke Wells had also been guilty of a fumbled chance at first slip off Anderson, who put one down himself when Lammonby offered him a sharp return chance to his left.

An angry Anderson is a dangerous Anderson and Abell became the bowler's second victim soon after when he was trapped in front before Will Williams accounted for George Bartlett lbw without scoring.

Fresh from scoring a century against Northamptonshire last week, Tom Kohler-Cadmore came out full of attacking intent but paid for his extravagance when he was clean bowled by Saqib Mahmood for 20 attempting a booming slog to cow corner.

Lammonby (34) and James Rew (20) then made it to lunch and an hour beyond without any further alarms before the rain came - and play was eventually abandoned at 17:30 BST.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.