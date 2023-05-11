Close menu

County Championship: Hampshire dominate Kent thanks to James Fuller wickets

Last updated on .From the section Countiescomments34

James Fuller bowls for Hampshire
LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day one)
Kent 95: Muyeye 28; Fuller 5-21, Abbott 3-23
Hampshire 89-0: Middleton 39*, Weatherley 38*
Kent 0 pts, Hampshire 3 pts
Match scorecard

James Fuller took 5-21 as Hampshire dominated the first day of their County Championship match with Kent at Canterbury, skittling the hosts for just 95 before reaching 89-0 at stumps.

Kyle Abbott also starred for the visitors, with figures of 3-23.

Tawanda Muyeye was the hosts' top scorer with 28, but Kent collapsed from 94-6, losing their last four wickets for a solitary run in the space of 15 balls.

Fletcha Middleton and Joe Weatherley were not out at stumps, on 39 and 38 respectively and the visitors trail by just six, with all 10 first innings wickets remaining.

A pregnant skyline greeted the sides at the Spitfire Ground and to the surprise of precisely no-one, Hampshire chose to bowl after winning the toss, cashing in almost immediately.

Ben Compton went without scoring, edging Mohammad Abbas to Weatherley in the slips and Zak Crawley made just seven before he was lbw to Keith Barker, for his 500th first-class wicket.

Muyeye, back in the side after a scoring a glut of runs for the second XI, looked more at home, but after a typically attractive 28 he was lbw to Fuller.

Kent announced before the start of play that Sam Billings was playing as a specialist batter, with Jordan Cox keeping wicket. The official reason to allow him to concentrate on his batting after a run of sub-optimal scores, but it did little to improve his luck.

With rain already falling he was lbw to Fuller for two, to the eighth delivery he faced. With Kent floundering on 56-4, Cox emerged from the pavilion but the rain then became too heavy for the umpires to ignore and play didn't resume until 15:58 BST.

By then conditions had improved but batting did not appear any easier. Cox scratched out 12 before Fuller had him caught behind and Joey Evison was next, leaving a Fuller delivery that clipped the top of his off stump.

Jack Leaning at least offered some resistance, hanging around for 96 balls until Abbott had him caught by Liam Dawson at second slip for 24, but when he went the tail was wiped out.

Grant Stewart became Fuller's fifth victim when he was caught behind for 14 and Hamid Qadri was out for a five-ball duck, driving Abbott to Barker at mid-on.

A dismal innings concluded when Wes Agar was caught by Ben Brown off Abbott for nought. Kent's joyless day was encapsulated as Weatherley nicked Agar behind when he was on 29 and Cox failed to hang on to a routine chance.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by whats_the_point, at 23:36 11 May

    Change needed at Kent, P45 for Downton and Walker...

  • Comment posted by THE OFFICIALLY QUALIFIED REFEREE, at 22:13 11 May

    Why do Kent start every season so slowly ?

  • Comment posted by Boessli, at 22:12 11 May

    Cash in on a great bowling effort, (we certainly have a way of rejuvenating a bowlers career) hopefully only bat once and get back to challenging for top spot Hampshire.

  • Comment posted by hector300, at 21:58 11 May

    Hampshire have an awesome bowling attack, but the batting can be brittle. Hope they can get a good score in this match after the embarrassing loss to Warks.

  • Comment posted by john, at 21:48 11 May

    Kent's England players all on form ,showing their usual incompentence in front of decent bowlers ,really bodes well for the Ashes

  • Comment posted by Beauvillier-Raty-Hronek, at 21:44 11 May

    Perfect day in bouncing back after Sundays collapse. James Fuller just gets better and better.

  • Comment posted by saint dave, at 20:57 11 May

    Kent are really dross

  • Comment posted by Paul S , at 20:21 11 May

    I commented in the first game this season (kent ) we be okay for runs but taking wickets will be an issue.

    I will now change that to we won't make many runs and we won't take many wickets.

    It's going to beca long season in championship so be down to the one day stuff again .

    • Reply posted by Steveout, at 21:28 11 May

      Steveout replied:
      When they won the first game I thought perhaps the pre-season preparations had worked better for once. But no, usual bad start and getting worse. Been like this for years. Something is wrong. Wish I knew what. They will probably be playing ok by the end of the season if this year gallows the usual pattern.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, at 19:35 11 May

    A much needed day of success for Hampshire after a humiliating defeat to Warwickshire. Congrats to Keith Barker - a thoroughly good cricketer.
    Poor Sam Billings cannot buy a run.

  • Comment posted by Tisbutascratch, at 19:33 11 May

    Kent supporter, born and bred, but embarrassed by our season to date and todays performance a new low. Barring a handful of impressive individual displays this season the team is failing our supporters miserably.

    • Reply posted by john, at 22:00 11 May

      john replied:
      After last season it has taken some doing

  • Comment posted by Harvey Smith, at 19:29 11 May

    Hampshire Overseas bowling mercenaries strike again 28.4-7-68-9

    • Reply posted by Chris, at 19:45 11 May

      Chris replied:
      So despite having a British passport and playing for England Lions, you see Fuller as an overseas bowling mercenary. I think your namesake made the appropriate reply to those views!

Top Stories