Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Wicketkeeper Ailsa Lister (centre) is one of the nine players awarded a pro-deal

Nine of Scotland's women cricketers have been issued with professional contracts for the 2023-2024 season.

In November, Cricket Scotland revealed they would introduce salaries to the women's squad for the first time, calling it a "watershed moment".

The selection process was undertaken by a panel during February and March and the players are Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Loran Jack, Megan McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister, Orla Montgomery, Hannah Rainey and Ellen Watson.

"I'm absolutely delighted that nine of our best women's players have agreed to be the first to sign with Cricket Scotland," said interim head of performance Toby Bailey.

"Given the rapid growth of women's cricket across the world, promotion and investment in the women's game in Scotland is now a cornerstone of the strategy for the organisation, and today's news is a big step on the road to ensuring that cricket in Scotland is fair and inclusive for all.

"Our new set-up will enable those players from the women's squad who have signed to devote more time to training and practice, and we believe this is a major move towards putting the women's game onto a fully professional footing."

Meanwhile, the 14 male players on pro-contracts for this season are Richie Berrington, Matthew Cross, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Liam Naylor, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir and Mark Watt.