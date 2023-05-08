Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jofra Archer has appeared for England seven times this year

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has returned home early from the Indian Premier League, just five weeks before the first Ashes Test begins.

The 28-year-old has been struggling with a long-term elbow injury and has made just five appearances for Mumbai Indians this year, taking two wickets.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Archer would undergo a "period of rest and rehabilitation".

The first Test against Australia takes place from 16-20 June at Edgbaston.

Archer had minor surgery external-link on his right elbow earlier in April after missing four IPL matches.

It was Archer's fifth surgery on the area in the past two years, having first struggled with the problem during England's tour of India in 2021.

He did not play for England for 22 months before a return to white-ball action in February 2023, taking six wickets in England's ODI victory against South Africa.

"Archer has been recovering from right elbow surgery. However, pushing through the discomfort whilst recently playing, hoping it will settle, has proven challenging," an ECB statement read.

"Therefore, it has been agreed for him to return to the UK for a period of rest and rehabilitation to give him the best opportunity for a full recovery."

Archer will be replaced at Mumbai Indians by England team-mate Chris Jordan and will work with Sussex and the ECB medical department on his rehabilitation.