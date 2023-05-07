James Anderson has taken 14 wickets in his three County Championship games so far this summer in preparation for the Ashes

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three) Lancashire 214 & 329-8 dec: Bohannon 92, Balderson 91, Hartley 58*; James 3-45 Nottinghamshire 249 & 138-9: Clarke 42; Balderson 3-21, Anderson 3-35 Lancashire (8 pts) drew with Notts (8 pts) Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire's stubborn rearguard action denied Lancashire victory on a dramatic final day of their County Championship match at Trent Bridge.

After losing their first six wickets for 55 chasing 295 to win, they finished nine down for 136.

Lancashire had given the home side 67 overs to chase victory after declaring on 329-8 at lunch on the final day.

After Lancashire's George Balderson, who had three wickets from the first innings and scored 91 on their second, took another three in 11 balls to have them six down, Nottinghamshire looked to be heading for a third defeat in four since their return to Division One.

But Joe Clarke (42) and seam bowler Brett Hutton combined in a defiant stand spanning 34 overs and Nottinghamshire hung on, losing two more wickets in the remaining 13 overs - the ninth with just four balls remaining.

The match ended with Olly Stone blocking a ball from left-arm spinner Tom Hartley with every other Lancashire player clustered around the bat.

England's Jimmy Anderson, who finished with 3-35, saw off both Clarke and Hutton but the contest concluded with his international strike-partner Stuart Broad at the other end, having faced 50 balls for his three not out.

Lancashire's day began with a continuation of their Saturday evening wobble, which had seen them slip from 203-1 in their second innings to 214-4 in the space of little over half-a-dozen overs following four-and-a-half hours off the field.

George Bell departed to the second ball of the opening over, caught at second slip as Lyndon James squared him up. Luke Fletcher then produced a beauty to bowl Colin de Grandhomme off stump.

This left Lancashire 231-6 for a lead of 198 and vulnerable to handing the initiative to Nottinghamshire, yet it was seized back emphatically by Croft and Hartley as the home attack failed to maintain the pressure.

Stone was off the field after tweaking a hamstring on Saturday, and neither Broad nor Hutton could achieve much with either the old ball or the new one.

Hartley impressed in making his second first-class half-century, passing that mark with a lofted drive for four off Hutton and celebrating with a hooked six.

Croft, who took two painful blows to the body for his trouble, failed on 49 only after an instruction from the dressing room to throw the bat before a lunchtime declaration.

A runs requirement of 4.4 runs per over with two sessions left did not look too daunting a target for Nottinghamshire, yet it soon became one as Tom Bailey uprooted England opener Ben Duckett's middle stump for the second time in the match and Anderson had first-innings top-scorer Haseeb Hameed caught behind off a lovely delivery that moved late.

Ben Slater and Matt Montgomery managed to survive the remainder of the strike-duo's opening salvoes, Montgomery's positive approach yielding some success and raising the hope that he and Slater could put the chase back on track.

Instead, the change of bowling at both ends set off a flurry of wickets, four in five overs.

Balderson did much of the damage, taking three wickets for three runs in the space of 11 balls. Slater feathered a thin edge to wicketkeeper Bell, who then took his third catch of the innings to remove James via an inside edge onto thigh pad. Home captain Steven Mullaney nudged a catch to first slip.

In the midst of all that, Will Williams threaded one between bat and pad to bowl Montgomery for 30. Nottinghamshire, having been 52-2, were 55-6 and had it all to do to escape with a draw with 47 overs still remaining.

The situation demanded that Clarke rein in his attacking instincts and lead Nottinghamshire to safety, and for two-and-a-half hours he showed that he can still summon the qualities required.

He and Hutton passed the first test by surviving nine overs to tea and with their partnership still intact as the contest entered the last hour, the odds against a Lancashire win had lengthened considerably.

Yet it came with 13 overs left as Anderson returned to the attack. He positioned Croft at leg slip, and in the second over of his new spell fired a ball down leg side that Clarke, seemingly unable to resist, flicked obligingly into Croft's waiting grasp.

Still, it looked short odds that Nottinghamshire would hold on, only for Anderson to produce his second real jaffa of the day to take out Hutton's middle stump for a brave 23 spanning 153 minutes and 141 balls.

Another scare came in the final over as Luke Fletcher was leg before to Hartley, but Stone saw out the last four deliveries to secure the draw.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.