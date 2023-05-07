Last updated on .From the section Cricket

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips was named player of the match for his game-changing 25 off seven balls

Indian Premier League, Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals 214-2 (20 overs): Butter 95 (59), Samson 66 (38) Sunrisers Hyderabad 217-6 (20 overs): A Sharma 55 (34); Y Chahal 4-29 Sunrisers Hyderabad won by four wickets Scorecard . Table

Joe Root made his Indian Premier League debut for Rajasthan Royals in a final-ball loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Root did not bat or bowl, but England and Royals team-mate Jos Buttler hit 95 from 59 balls to help them post 214-2.

Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul looked to have limited Sunrisers and give Root a victory on debut.

But four boundaries in seven balls from Glenn Phillips and a six off the final ball from Abdul Samad guided Sunrisers to 217-6 and victory.

Royals openers Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on 50 inside five overs before the England man enjoyed a 138-run partnership with captain Sanju Samson (66).

He fell with nine deliveries remaining but with only two wickets falling for the hosts, Root was not called upon to bat.

Sunrisers started their chase steadily with Abhishek Sharma (55) and Rahul Tripathi (47) anchoring the innings.

Sharma was caught off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin, who, with Chahal, had put Royals in control.

But New Zealand batter Phillips changed the game with three sixes and a four to reach 25 off seven balls before Samad's decisive hit.

Sunrisers needed 17 off the final over and Samad was dropped off the first ball, then caught on the sixth delivery, but a no ball was called.

Needing four to win, Samad then drove Sandeep Sharma over the boundary.

Hardik Pandya's Titans beat brother Krunal's Super Giants

Hardik and Krunal Pandya are the first brothers to captain opposing sides in an IPL game

Earlier, Hardik Pandya led defending champions Gujarat Titans to a 56-run win over brother Krunal's Lucknow Super Giants.

It was the first time brothers had captained opposing sides in the IPL.

Titans posted 227-2 from their 20 overs at home in Ahmedabad, with Shubman Gill hitting 94 off 51

However, the Super Giants struggled in the chase posting 171-7 with Mohit Sharma's four wicket haul helping the visitors fall from 130-3 to 166-7.