Salt hit six sixes in his innings on his way to a second IPL half-century of the season

Indian Premier League, Delhi Royal Challengers Bangalore 181-4 (20 overs): Kohli 55, Lomror 54; M Marsh 2-21 Delhi Capitals 187-3 (16.4 overs): Salt 87 Delhi Capitals won by seven wickets Scorecard . Table

England's Phil Salt hit 87 from 45 balls to lead Delhi Capitals to a seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 182, Salt had a 60-run stand with skipper David Warner (22) and put on 59 runs with Mitchell Marsh (26) as Delhi won with 20 balls to spare.

It was a welcome score from Salt, who was out for a golden duck in his last match, his second zero of the season.

Bangalore had chosen to bat first, with Virat Kohli top scoring on 55.

Mahipal Lomror was unbeaten on 54, helping his side post 181-4.

An eventful innings saw Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman Salt involved in an exchange with pace bowler Mohammed Siraj before hitting six sixes in his 45-ball innings.

He was bowled by leg-spinner Karn Sharma, with Rilee Rossouw closing out the match with a six to finished unbeaten on 35 off 22 balls.

The game was Delhi-born Kohli's first since being fined for an ugly fight with Lucknow mentor Gautam Gambhir, and he put on an 82-run opening stand with captain Faf du Plessis, who tops the IPL batting charts with 511 runs.

Mitchell Marsh sent back Du Plessis for 45, and Glenn Maxwell for a first-ball duck, before Lomror who smashed 54 off just 29 balls to set what looked like an imposing total that Delhi chased with ease.