No Northern Diamonds batter managed to reach double figures at Chester-le-Street

Central Sparks scrambled seven from the final over to earn a tie with Thunder in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, after The Blaze skittled Northern Diamonds for 62 to go top of the table.

Chasing a revised 224 in 45 overs after rain, Sparks needed 23 in 23 balls with four wickets in hand but they lost three wickets in 11 balls.

Six were needed from the three balls and Grace Potts struck two twos before a leg bye off the final delivery.

Elsewhere, the game between Southern Vipers and Western Storm was abandoned because of rain.

Thunder were sent in at Old Trafford and were bowled out for 234 in the 48th over with England's Sophie Ecclestone making 74 from number six and opener Emma Lamb 56.

Eve Jones controlled the chase with 69 and at 173-4 in the 36th over they were comfortable.

But the late clatter of wickets set up a tense finish and the first tie in the history of the competition.

The other game to survive the weather saw Nadine de Klerk take a career-best 7-33 as The Blaze bowled Diamonds out inside 19 overs and won by four wickets at Chester-le-Street.

De Klerk, in her first season of English domestic cricket, had previously only taken five wickets in an innings once but she and Grace Ballinger blew Diamonds away.

Ballinger took took 3-23, with none of the home batters making double figures and extras top scoring with 10.

Blaze's pursuit was never in serious doubt but they did not produce a partnership to kill the game with opener Marie Kelly making 15, their only double figure score.

Their third victory from four games moves The Blaze top of the table.