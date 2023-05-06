Close menu

County Championship: Worcestershire v Sussex abandoned on day three

Counties

Worcester suffered its second complete abandonment of a day‘s play this season
LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day three)
Worcestershire 264: Hose 59, Waite 59, Leach 53; Robinson 7-59 & 34-1
Sussex 373: Pujara 136, Hudson-Prentice 54; Leach 3-83, Tongue 3-89
Worcestershire (4 pts) trail Sussex (6 pts) by 75 runs
Match scorecard

Sussex's hopes of pushing for victory in their County Championship Division Two match with Worcestershire were frustrated by the weather after a total wash-out on day three at New Road.

Heavy morning rain left puddles on the outfield, but the inevitable decision to abandon play was left until 14:50 BST by umpires Peter Hartley and Chris Watts.

The visitors established a first-innings lead of 109 thanks to captain Cheteshwar Pujara's third hundred of the campaign - and eighth for Sussex - during which he passed 1500 runs for the county in only his 12th match.

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson then removed Worcestershire opener Jake Libby on Friday evening.

With a better weather forecast for Sunday, the Pears are set to resume on 34-1 - still 75 in arrears, while Robinson will be looking to add to his eight wickets in the game, having taken 7-59 in Worcestershire's first innings.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.

  • Comment posted by Corb yn you mug, today at 15:50

    surely this ground needs to be bulldozed and move somewhere else, its county cricket! not sunday pub stuff.

    • Reply posted by dan_gleebits, today at 15:54

      bulldozing the ground ain't gonna help. It's raining!!!!

  • Comment posted by Mike Jordan, today at 15:48

    I don't see it as applying in Worcestershire 's case but the way this season has started with so many scheduling problems in the County Championship may be Captains and Umpires could work together to ensure games get to the fourth innings with a chance of a result

