Sunrisers collapsed from 41-4 to 41-8 at Radlett

South East Stars moved top of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy table after bowling Sunrisers out for 64 in a rain-hit game.

A delayed start at Radlett saw the match reduced to 41 overs a side before another rain delay, with Stars on 37-1, saw it become a 29-over game.

South East Stars eventually posted 151-9, with a number of batters making starts but failing to go on, while Sunrisers spinner Abtaha Maqsood continued her fine form with 4-23.

Sunrisers lost openers Grace Scrivens and Lissy MacLeod inside the first three overs and wickets continued to tumble.

From 41-4 Sunrisers collapsed to 41-8 as Dani Gregory (4-12) took three wickets in six balls before they were all out in the 17th over to lose by 91 runs, via the DLS method.

South East Stars' third victory in four matches takes them three points clear of The Blaze, while Sunrisers have lost three of their four fixtures.

