Last updated on .From the section Counties

Glamorgan's Michael Neser (c) celebrates dismissing Yorkshire's Dom Bess to take a hat- trick

LV= County Championship Division Two, Clean Slate Headingley (day two) Glamorgan 245: Labuschagne 65; Edwards 3-54, Hill 3-62 & 57-2: Lloyd 33 Yorkshire 106 (31 overs): Malan 25: Neser 7-32, Van der Gugten 2-46 Glamorgan (3 pts) lead Yorkshire (3 pts) by 196 runs with eight second-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Glamorgan's Australian fast bowler Michael Neser turned in career-best figures of 7-32 including a hat-trick, as Glamorgan took a surprise first-innings lead of 139 over Yorkshire.

The home side lost their last five wickets for 16 to scrape 106 all out, leaving Jonny Bairstow stranded on 20 not out.

Neser's swing and pace devastated Yorkshire's first innings effort.

Glamorgan reached 57-2, 196 ahead, by the close of a rain-hit second day.

After a delayed start, Bairstow had struck a couple of stylish boundaries in his first senior innings since breaking his leg in September, before Neser began his work by trapping Dawid Malan leg-before for 25.

George Hill played no shot to a Neser inswinger which hit the top of off-stump, and Dom Bess unbelievably made the same mistake next ball.

Bairstow then needed treatment for a blow on the ankle when a stray throw caught him, and saw Jordan Thompson edging Neser behind to leave Yorkshire nine down and the bowler with his first ever seven-wicket haul as he bids for a place in the second half of the Ashes.

Bairstow's attempt to take the strike backfired as he went for an optimistic single and last man Ben Coad was run out by a direct hit from Kiran Carlson without facing.

Glamorgan openers David Lloyd and Andrew Salter, who had both made ducks the previous day, managed a stand of 44 before Thompson had Salter leg-before for 15.

Lloyd (33) looked to be playing himself into some form after a difficult start to the season, but rifled a drive off Mickey Edwards to point before rain arrived again at 57-2, with heavy showers denying the Welsh side the chance to extend their lead further.