Close menu

Future of Test cricket could be like Wimbledon, says Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments141

Steve Smith and Ben Stokes speak to Manoj Badale afeer an Indian Premier League game
The likes of Australia's Steve Smith (front left) and England Test captain Ben Stokes (front right) have been purchased in the Indian Premier League draft by Manoj Badale (back left)

The future of Test cricket might be short once-a-year events like the Wimbledon tennis tournament, according to Rajasthan Royals lead owner Manoj Badale.

One of the biggest issues cricket faces is the scheduling with some sides playing two series in two different formats concurrently in recent years.

Badale estimates some of the world's best players can play cricket on 220-230 days of the year, across T20, one-day and Tests.

England Test captain Ben Stokes retired from one-day internationals last July saying "there is too much cricket" and players "are not cars" that can be "refilled and go back out there".

"We can make Test cricket work if we make it more of an event," Badale told the Tailenders podcast.

"We should have it at the same time every year, played between a small set of nations that can actually afford it and Lord's becomes like a Wimbledon, an event that is the diary.

"The amount of times I hear arguments like 'Ben Stokes wants to play Test cricket' - that is important but what is really important is what the fans of the future want to watch and where are they going to spend their hard-earned money.

"We are going to have to think creatively about Test cricket if we want it to work."

'I would be worried about ODIs'

Last summer, England's Test side faced New Zealand at home while their white-ball team toured the Netherlands.

In March a white-ball series in Bangladesh started one day after a Test tour of New Zealand finished.

India have regularly had white-ball sides on tour while another set of players is playing another format elsewhere.

"There are too many formats," said Badale. "I would be more worried about the ODI game right now.

"It is difficult one for me because Test cricket is what you grow up on as a fan and I haven't missed the first day at Lord's for however many years, it is still my preferred format.

"But it is not about me, it is about what the 10-15-year-olds in India and across the world are thinking."

'T20s have got too long, T10 is going to be interesting'

A report in The Times last week said six English players had been approached about signing multi-year deals with their Indian Premier League franchises to play in multiple leagues across the world.

Seven of the 10 men's IPL teams have sides in different leagues across the world including the West Indies, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and a USA-based league.

Former England and IPL all-rounder Ravi Bopara told the BBC Test Match Special podcast that the contracts are "coming" and "not a surprise".

Badale said he expects franchises to "become bigger entities" and "play in more leagues".

"I do genuinely believe in the next three to five years there are a number of choices that the administrators are going to make that are going to be really game-defining," said Badale.

"We are the second most-popular sport in the world at the moment but our real competition is other forms of entertainment.

"We've got too many franchise leagues now so you can have a hierarchy of the IPL, some major leagues and then some minor leagues."

Cricket has a long-held desire to get into the Olympic Games but Badale feels the current formats restrict the likelihood of that happening.

"I was at a game at the Wankhede [stadium in Mumbai] the other day and the game was 4 hours and 15 minutes - that's too long, so I think in a way T20 has got too long.

"The T10 [10 overs per side] is going to become an interesting one. 

"The only way I can see cricket in the Olympics is T10, where you can get it done in 10 days."

'Don't solve time issues with a new format'

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) introduced a new 100-ball competition in 2021 designed to attract a more diverse audience to the game and fit within a two-and-a-half hour slot for broadcasters.

There have been reports they are considering axing the tournamentexternal-link after no other countries adopted the format and after it had made losses of £9mexternal-link in the first two years.

Badale feels the ECB should be willing to stick with the format.

"I don't think the right question is 'what are you losing?', it is 'what are you prepared to invest?'," Badale said.

"People go on about the IPL now but there were hundreds of millions of dollars invested in the first five to seven years. Everyone forgets it was loss-making for years.

"I saw an article that the Hundred lost nine million dollars, that is irrelevant to me. If there is an economical model that works it could be huge."

However, Badale said he doesn't believe the solution was another format.

"I tend to agree that T20 works, why do we need another format?" Badale said.

"I do think administrators tend to prioritise trying to look different over what we should prioritise.

"The problem they were trying to solve with The Hundred is that T20 games were getting too long, and I do think four and a half hours is too long, but you don't have to solve that by changing the format."

Comments

Join the conversation

141 comments

  • Comment posted by Webby, today at 16:53

    Test cricket is the best cricket. Ditch the rest if anything

    • Reply posted by willfg, today at 17:13

      willfg replied:
      But try telling that to players it won’t work. There has to be a balance. Truth is that only really England and Australia have reallly good crowds for test. Sometimes in India. But in England a lot of that is down to grounds being much smaller. The key is balance and finding a window for all formats to flourish.

  • Comment posted by Devonboy, today at 16:58

    Ridiculously selfish stupid suggestion. How about we shorten the far too long IPL?

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:15

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      I agree with him.

      Axe 50 over cricket and the Hundred.

      Prioritise Test Cricket and the IPL followed by a couple of other Major T20 leagues.

  • Comment posted by Jackie Moon, today at 17:06

    Why do the rich take over everything and assume that the only things worth doing are those that make them even richer?

    We don’t want to lose test cricket so some rich Indians can exploit the sport for their benefit.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:17

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      The IPL is the second biggest domestic tournament in World sport behind only the NFL.

      I love it!

  • Comment posted by gb_wolf_71, today at 17:04

    as spoken by a man who hates cricket but loves the money he can make from its fans. 230 days of meaningless hit and giggle T20 or T10, with lots of lovely adverts, sponsorships, and gambling. nevermind the quality feel the width

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:16

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Like it or not the IPL is the pinnacle of the white ball game.

  • Comment posted by AJ94, today at 16:58

    This is so ignorant. It's like he thinks Wimbledon is the only tennis tournament that takes place all year round.

    • Reply posted by Roy, today at 17:21

      Roy replied:
      Well it’s the only one anybody cares about.

  • Comment posted by rjaggar, today at 17:12

    10 overs a side cricket is for eight year olds, it's not an adult game. It's like deciding a Wimbledon final on a one-set champions tie-break. Meaningless....

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:26

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      IPL is the best white ball tournament.

  • Comment posted by why bother, today at 17:31

    The greatest cricket achievements, the greatest rivalries, the greatest matches and the greatest moments have all been in TEST cricket.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 18:00

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Well the 2019 ODI final was a stone cold classic. But I agree 100% with you.

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 17:31

    Test cricket is the pinnacle of the sport. Ditch the rest if anything

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:18

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Test is pinnacle of red ball and IPL is pinnacle of white ball.

      The rest is just noise.

  • Comment posted by Jabberwock, today at 16:56

    Death of cricket if that happens, shorter forms of the game are interesting but don't have time to build up to the nuances that we see regularly in 5 day cricket.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:29

    Manoj Badale. Lead owner of an IPL team Rajasthan Royals wants Test match cricket to be played for a few weeks a year. What a suprise.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:18

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      I love the IPL.

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 17:20

    Real fans of cricket understand that Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game and that T20 is just a thrash about. T20 is more like baseball and has developed because there are so many who have the attention span of a goldfish. It’s driven by owners/boards that are more interested in the money it generates for a relatively small outlay compared to Test cricket. Priorities that are all wrong.

    • Reply posted by Are We Human, today at 17:44

      Are We Human replied:
      T20 and baseball have nothing in common

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 17:28

    Amazing, the classless bore fest that is the IPL, where the Indians preen about how wonderful their tournament is ......no contest when compared to Test cricket. Great test cricketers will be remembered forever....T20 legends about 5 a week if you listen to Harsha the moronic windbag - disposable sport for cretins

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:45

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Kevin Pietersen tries to tell us Faf Du Plessis is in the form of his life because he is top of the IPL scoring this year. It is all so hyped up.

      Plus of course KP hypes every single South African. It was always where his priorities were.

  • Comment posted by Smethdog, today at 17:22

    I want to spend my hard earned money watching test cricket! Not Bish bash bosh cricket.,

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:19

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Go back to the 1990s grandad!

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 17:29

    OK, so if cricket is all about '10-15 year-olds in India and across the world..' let them go away and set up these 10 over slog games and let the adults enjoy 'big boy' cricket. I am sick to death of these people trying to kill the game I love by reducing proper cricket in favour of games that no one remembers, even 30 minutes after they have ended.

    • Reply posted by Jimmy, today at 17:33

      Jimmy replied:
      agreed. Badale sounds like a money hungry uneducated brat. He clearly doesnt value the beauty of the game

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 17:42

    The hundred is the format to chop. Irrelevant and adds nothing to the sport.

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 18:20

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Agreed. That and 50 over cricket should be consigned to the history books.

  • Comment posted by nigel, today at 17:16

    Why not dumb down further and go T5?
    Test cricket is the real deal for cricket’s cognoscenti.

    • Reply posted by Are We Human, today at 17:46

      Are We Human replied:
      If you were as intelligent as you think you are you would appreciate how your comment reads.

  • Comment posted by Bielsa, today at 17:15

    The voice of pure and unadulterated greed. You can keep your meaningless Whackaball crap.

  • Comment posted by Jamie, today at 17:36

    NO NO NO NO NO. Test Cricket is the Pinnacle of the sport. Not some big bash 3 hour cr@p. I am fed up of wealthy IPL owners trying to make their points seem like its gospel

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 17:18

    The future of Test cricket, sadly, is under assault with all the brutal tinkering going on these days.

    And the ECB plays a central role in it when they unwisely decided that there will be no Ashes Test contested this year in the month of August.

    Oddly, the unnecessary Hundred is only being promoted in England. The rest of the world has emphatically kiboshed it.

  • Comment posted by longhairrocks, today at 17:27

    The ECB should scrap the utterly banal Hundred, and sell the tv rights to the T20 county competition to terrestrial tv and ensure that at Test cricket has a presence on terrestrial tv..

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC