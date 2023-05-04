Close menu

Future of Test cricket could be like Wimbledon, says Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badale

By Callum MatthewsBBC Sport

Last updated on .

Steve Smith and Ben Stokes speak to Manoj Badale afeer an Indian Premier League game
The likes of Australia's Steve Smith (front left) and England Test captain Ben Stokes (front right) have been purchased in the Indian Premier League draft by Manoj Badale (back left)

The future of Test cricket might be short once-a-year events like the Wimbledon tennis tournament, according to Rajasthan Royals lead owner Manoj Badale.

One of the biggest issues cricket faces is the scheduling with some sides playing two series in two different formats concurrently in recent years.

Badale estimates some of the world's best players can play cricket on 220-230 days of the year, across T20, one-day and Tests.

England Test captain Ben Stokes retired from one-day internationals last July saying "there is too much cricket" and players "are not cars" that can be "refilled and go back out there".

"We can make Test cricket work if we make it more of an event," Badale told the Tailenders podcast.

"We should have it at the same time every year, played between a small set of nations that can actually afford it and Lord's becomes like a Wimbledon, an event that is the diary.

"The amount of times I hear arguments like 'Ben Stokes wants to play Test cricket' - that is important but what is really important is what the fans of the future want to watch and where are they going to spend their hard-earned money.

"We are going to have to think creatively about Test cricket if we want it to work."

'I would be worried about ODIs'

Last summer, England's Test side faced New Zealand at home while their white-ball team toured the Netherlands.

In March a white-ball series in Bangladesh started one day after a Test tour of New Zealand finished.

India have regularly had white-ball sides on tour while another set of players is playing another format elsewhere.

"There are too many formats," said Badale. "I would be more worried about the ODI game right now.

"It is difficult one for me because Test cricket is what you grow up on as a fan and I haven't missed the first day at Lord's for however many years, it is still my preferred format.

"But it is not about me, it is about what the 10-15-year-olds in India and across the world are thinking."

'T20s have got too long, T10 is going to be interesting'

A report in The Times last week said six English players had been approached about signing multi-year deals with their Indian Premier League franchises to play in multiple leagues across the world.

Seven of the 10 men's IPL teams have sides in different leagues across the world including the West Indies, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and a USA-based league.

Former England and IPL all-rounder Ravi Bopara told the BBC Test Match Special podcast that the contracts are "coming" and "not a surprise".

Badale said he expects franchises to "become bigger entities" and "play in more leagues".

"I do genuinely believe in the next three to five years there are a number of choices that the administrators are going to make that are going to be really game-defining," said Badale.

"We are the second most-popular sport in the world at the moment but our real competition is other forms of entertainment.

"We've got too many franchise leagues now so you can have a hierarchy of the IPL, some major leagues and then some minor leagues."

Cricket has a long-held desire to get into the Olympic Games but Badale feels the current formats restrict the likelihood of that happening.

"I was at a game at the Wankhede [stadium in Mumbai] the other day and the game was 4 hours and 15 minutes - that's too long, so I think in a way T20 has got too long.

"The T10 [10 overs per side] is going to become an interesting one. 

"The only way I can see cricket in the Olympics is T10, where you can get it done in 10 days."

'Don't solve time issues with a new format'

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) introduced a new 100-ball competition in 2021 designed to attract a more diverse audience to the game and fit within a two-and-a-half hour slot for broadcasters.

There have been reports they are considering axing the tournamentexternal-link after no other countries adopted the format and after it had made losses of £9mexternal-link in the first two years.

Badale feels the ECB should be willing to stick with the format.

"I don't think the right question is 'what are you losing?', it is 'what are you prepared to invest?'," Badale said.

"People go on about the IPL now but there were hundreds of millions of dollars invested in the first five to seven years. Everyone forgets it was loss-making for years.

"I saw an article that the Hundred lost nine million dollars, that is irrelevant to me. If there is an economical model that works it could be huge."

However, Badale said he doesn't believe the solution was another format.

"I tend to agree that T20 works, why do we need another format?" Badale said.

"I do think administrators tend to prioritise trying to look different over what we should prioritise.

"The problem they were trying to solve with The Hundred is that T20 games were getting too long, and I do think four and a half hours is too long, but you don't have to solve that by changing the format."

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 17:31

    Test cricket is the pinnacle of the sport. Ditch the rest if anything

  • Comment posted by why bother, today at 17:31

    The greatest cricket achievements, the greatest rivalries, the greatest matches and the greatest moments have all been in TEST cricket.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 17:29

    OK, so if cricket is all about '10-15 year-olds in India and across the world..' let them go away and set up these 10 over slog games and let the adults enjoy 'big boy' cricket. I am sick to death of these people trying to kill the game I love by reducing proper cricket in favour of games that no one remembers, even 30 minutes after they have ended.

  • Comment posted by TDyl, today at 17:29

    Test cricket is the pinnacle of the sport and needs to be protected not shunted into a niche market as well as odi's.
    T10, T20 and the hundred are the poor relations to cater to the american market and others with severely limited attention spans.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:29

    Manoj Badale. Lead owner of an IPL team Rajasthan Royals wants Test match cricket to be played for a few weeks a year. What a suprise.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 17:29

    Test cricket works in England, try getting a ticket. Bagdale's cricket views are of course IPL tainted but even he recognises ECB have blundered with the Hundred.

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 17:28

    man's an idiot! (except his focus is on how to make money not how best to serve cricket). Test cricket has so much more - intellect, drama & suspense, Basball has rejuvenated the test game and some. Any short version is just that, a truncated, short buzz of a game, nothing more than a quick knee trembler

  • Comment posted by S13SFC, today at 17:28

    Test cricket in England is alive and well but it's on the bones of its a**e elsewhere.

    T20 is where the money is at and that is, alas, the bottom line.

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 17:28

    Amazing, the classless bore fest that is the IPL, where the Indians preen about how wonderful their tournament is ......no contest when compared to Test cricket. Great test cricketers will be remembered forever....T20 legends about 5 a week if you listen to Harsha the moronic windbag - disposable sport for cretins

  • Comment posted by wmbhbmtq, today at 17:28

    Guy should change his name to confused.com.
    Test cricket has been around for a very long time and players rise to participate for their nation.

  • Comment posted by Roy, today at 17:27

    The people comparing T20 to baseball have obviously never had the misfortune of watching baseball. Absolutely nothing happens it’s so boring it is actually physically painful.

  • Comment posted by longhairrocks, today at 17:27

    The ECB should scrap the utterly banal Hundred, and sell the tv rights to the T20 county competition to terrestrial tv and ensure that at Test cricket has a presence on terrestrial tv..

  • Comment posted by Smethdog, today at 17:22

    I want to spend my hard earned money watching test cricket! Not Bish bash bosh cricket.,

  • Comment posted by Tracey, today at 17:21

    Test Cricket is and must remain the pinnacle of the game and be preserved . Regarding T20 I personally don't mind it and if people think its too long do something about the time the reviews are taking . They take ridiculously long in the current IPL. I tend to agree that the ODI format seems a bit lost neither one thing or another now , but lets see how it fares in the World Cup

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 17:20

    Test cricket though is the pinnacle of the sport so should be focus not the side show!

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 17:20

    Real fans of cricket understand that Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game and that T20 is just a thrash about. T20 is more like baseball and has developed because there are so many who have the attention span of a goldfish. It’s driven by owners/boards that are more interested in the money it generates for a relatively small outlay compared to Test cricket. Priorities that are all wrong.

  • Comment posted by haydock, today at 17:19

    The current England approach makes test cricket very entertaining.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 17:18

    The future of Test cricket, sadly, is under assault with all the brutal tinkering going on these days.

    And the ECB plays a central role in it when they unwisely decided that there will be no Ashes Test contested this year in the month of August.

    Oddly, the unnecessary Hundred is only being promoted in England. The rest of the world has emphatically kiboshed it.

  • Comment posted by nigel, today at 17:16

    Why not dumb down further and go T5?
    Test cricket is the real deal for cricket’s cognoscenti.

  • Comment posted by Ellie , today at 17:15

    The people want it is a poor defence. Pandering to the lowest common denominator is not a sustainable plan for cricket or anything else. We need short windows for the rounders in pyjamas and the rest of the year dedicated to traditional cricket not the other way round.

