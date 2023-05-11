Last updated on .From the section Counties

Oliver Hannon-Dalby picked up the wicket-taking baton from Chris Rushworth after tea

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one) Essex 126: Westley 47; Hannon-Dalby 4-21, Rushworth 4-28 Warwickshire 17-2 (7 overs): Porter 2-7 Warwickshire 3 pts, Essex 0 pts Match scorecard

Oliver Hannon-Dalby and Chris Rushworth both claimed four-wicket hauls as Warwickshire bowled out Essex for just 126 at Edgbaston.

But Essex paceman Jamie Porter then hit back by removing both Warwickshire openers before the close to leave the Bears floundering themselves on 17-2.

Rushworth continued the stunning start to his Bears career on a rain-affected opening day in which 12 wickets went down after the delayed start at 14:30 BST.

The former Durham paceman, in only his fifth game for Warwickshire, has now taken 26 wickets after finishing with 4-28, three-quarters of which came in a triple-wicket maiden in the last over before tea.

From 76-2, Essex then crumbled as Hannon-Dalby followed up in the final session with 4-21, to take him past 450 wickets in all formats.

After Warwickshire captain Will Rhodes won the toss for the first time this season, Essex's batters found life difficult in damp, seamer-friendly conditions, only skipper Tom Westley lasting more than an hour to top score with 47.

Rushworth, fresh from his dazzling 7-38 against Hampshire last week, trapped Alastair Cook leg before wicket with an inswinger.

Then Hasan Ali, recalled in place of rested England all-rounder Chris Woakes, struck with his fifth ball when Nick Browne feathered a leg glance and wicketkeeper Michael Burgess took a fine one-handed catch at full stretch.

Westley and Dan Lawrence added 52 in 12 overs before Rushworth struck three times in one over. Lawrence chipped the first ball to extra over, Matt Critchley narrowly survived the second and third then edged the fourth to Rob Yates at slip and Michael Pepper fell lbw to the sixth.

Hannon-Dalby then took over, ending Simon Harmer's obdurate 39-ball resistance with a spectacular rearrangement of furniture.

Doug Bracewell then edged to slip and Westley was caught at extra cover and, after Hasan returned to trap Sam Cook, Hannon-Dalby hit Shane Snater's off stump.

But Essex inflicted immediate damage when Rob Yates was trapped first ball by Porter, who added a second wicket with the day's final ball when Alex Davies edged to third slip.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.