Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Henry Brookes has taken 136 wickets across all formats for Warwickshire

Derbyshire have signed Warwickshire seamer Henry Brookes on a two-game loan deal.

The 23-year-old has taken 73 wickets in 28 first-class game for the Bears, but is yet to feature this season.

He joins Mickey Arthur's side for their Country Championship matches against Leicestershire and Gloucestershire.

"We needed to bolster our seam attack, with Anuj Dal out and Suranga Lakmal building towards full fitness," Arthur told the club website.

"He will bring added quality to our group."