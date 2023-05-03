Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Liam Livingstone previous high score at this year's IPL was 40

Indian Premier League, Mohali Punjab Kings 214-3 (20 overs): Livingstone 82* (42), Jitesh 49* (27) Mumbai Indians 216-4 (18.5 overs): Kishan 75 (41), Suryakumar 66 (31) Mumbai Indians won by six wickets Scorecard . Group table .

Liam Livingstone's 82 not out was in vain as Mumbai Indians chased 215 to beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the Indian Premier League.

Livingstone struck seven fours and four sixes, including three sixes in a row off England team-mate Jofra Archer, as Punjab posted 214-3 in Mohali.

Archer finished with 0-56 - the most expensive T20 figures of his career.

But Ishan Kishan hit 75 and Suryakumar Yadav 66 on a flat pitch as Mumbai raced home with seven balls to spare.

Mumbai lost captain Rohit Sharma for a three-ball duck in the first over and Australia all-rounder Cameron Green for 23 in the sixth over before a dazzling stand of 116 from 55 balls between India internationals Kishan and Suryakumar.

They needed 45 from 30 balls when Suryakumar was caught off Nathan Ellis, and Kishan was taken at deep fine leg to start the next over, but Tim David made 19 not out and Tilak Varma an unbeaten 26.

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who took 0-41 from three overs, put down a difficult chance off David in his follow-through when 17 runs were still needed.

Livingstone's 82, which came from 42 balls, was his first fifty since returning from injury last month and his highest score at the IPL.

The all-rounder shared an unbroken stand of 119 from 53 balls with Jitesh Sharma after the Kings slipped to 95-3 in the 12th over - Jitesh ending 49 not out from 27.

Archer bowled one bouncer at 95mph in his spell but conceded 27 from the penultimate over, including Livingstone's three sixes and five wides on a difficult pitch for pace bowlers.

"I actually had lunch with Jofra today he said he was coming at me," said Livingstone, who was sidelined for almost five months after injuring his knee during England's Test tour of Pakistan in December.

"It was one of those pitches you felt you could get hold of seam.

"It is nice personally to finally get a few out of the middle after a bit of a rusty start to the tournament."

The win for Mumbai, their second successful pursuit of more than 210 in a row, lifts them to sixth, level on points with Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in a congested table.

Gujarat Titans lead on 12 points, one clear of Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

Earlier on Wednesday, the match between Lucknow and Chennai was washed out.