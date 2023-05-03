Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Keaton Jennings was forced to retire hurt after receiving treatment on the pitch in Lancashire's draw at Somerset

Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings is facing a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The 30-year-old was forced to retire injured having hit 189 in last month's County Championship match at Somerset.

Lancashire said external-link Jennings "will undertake a rehabilitation programme guided by the club's medical department" for the next month.

Fellow batter Dane Vilas will captain the Old Trafford side in Jennings' absence.

Jennings has played in 22 Tests for England and had been linked with a recall for this summer's Ashes following excellent form over the past 12 months.

It is over four years since his last action for the national side.