One of the selection headaches facing England is whether Jonny Bairstow (centre) replaces Zak Crawley (left) at the top of the order or Ben Foakes (right) behind the stumps

Men's Ashes 2023 Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 16-20 June Coverage: Live text commentary and in-play video clips on the BBC Sport website & app, plus BBC Test Match Special on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. Daily Today at the Test highlights on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from 19:00 BST.

The men's Ashes are almost here!

We know England's squad for the first Test at Edgbaston now, but who makes your final XI?

We want you to put yourself in Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's shoes and pick the side that are going to face old enemy Australia.

Pick your side below and then share it on social media using #bbccricket external-link and encourage your friends to pick their side too.