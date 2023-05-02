Jordan Buckingham: Northamptonshire sign Australian fast bowler for County Championship
County Championship Division One side Northamptonshire have signed Australian fast bowler Jordan Buckingham.
The 23-year-old will be available for Northants' next three matches, starting with Thursday's trip to Somerset.
Buckingham took 25 wickets in his first seven first-class games for South Australia and claimed 6-58 on his debut for Australia A against New Zealand.
"He's an exciting young prospect who's rated highly by Cricket Australia," said Northants head coach John Sadler.
"He showed his quality for Australia A recently and we think he'll complement our bowling attack well."