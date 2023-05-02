Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jordan Buckingham removed the entire New Zealand top six on his debut for Australia A

County Championship Division One side Northamptonshire have signed Australian fast bowler Jordan Buckingham.

The 23-year-old will be available for Northants' next three matches, starting with Thursday's trip to Somerset.

Buckingham took 25 wickets in his first seven first-class games for South Australia and claimed 6-58 on his debut for Australia A against New Zealand.

"He's an exciting young prospect who's rated highly by Cricket Australia," said Northants head coach external-link John Sadler.

"He showed his quality for Australia A recently and we think he'll complement our bowling attack well."