Yorkshire bowler George Hill celebrates the wicket of Glamorgan's Kiran Carlson, caught behind by Jonny Bairstow

LV= County Championship Division Two, Clean Slate Headingley (day one) Glamorgan 245 (71.5 overs): Labuschagne 65, Northeast 49; Edwards 354, Hill 3-62, Coad 2-18 Yorkshire 62-5 (22 overs): Neser 3-15, Van der Gugten 2-21 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Glamorgan (1 pts) by 183 runs with five first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Jonny Bairstow claimed three catches behind the stumps, one a spectacular diving effort, as Yorkshire dismissed Glamorgan for 245.

The England player initially enjoyed his return to action courtesy of the home seamers, with three wickets each for Mickey Edwards and George Hill.

His Ashes rival, Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 65 before Glamorgan fell away.

But Yorkshire crashed to 62-5 with Bairstow not out overnight.

Australian international Michael Neser, a stand-by for international duties, and Timm van der Gugten caused chaos in the closing stages.

Labuschagne showed his ability to bat grittily in overcast UK conditions in an Ashes summer, but giant Australian seamer Edwards, playing on a UK passport, and young all-rounder Hill enjoyed the chance to bowl first.

Ben Coad limped off in the afternoon with a groin strain, but he had already had Glamorgan on the back foot straight away as he induced David Lloyd to drive at a wide ball in the first over to present Bairstow with a simple chance.

Andrew Salter, an emergency opener after Eddie Byrom's late withdrawal with a back spasm, soon fell leg-before to Coad.

Labuschagne was almost strokeless for the rest of the session, reaching lunch on 19, though Bairstow appeared convinced he had been caught behind on 10.

Sam Northeast, dropped at slip on nine, provided the scoreboard impetus as he hit nine boundaries in his 49 before being caught at slip off Mickey Edwards in the over after lunch.

Despite Coad's absence from the attack, the other seamers, Hill, Edwards and Jordan Thompson, continued to make headway through the afternoon.

Kiran Carlson's inside edge on 16 allowed Bairstow the chance to demonstrate his agility following an eight-month absence after breaking his leg, with a full-length effort changing direction.

Labuschagne was gradually moving through the gears, facing 166 balls and hitting 10 fours, before Hill had him offering a routine catch to Bairstow.

Billy Root flourished briefly before being caught at point for 24 off Edwards as Yorkshire packed that area behind square on the off-side.

The efforts of Van der Gugten (35 not out) could not quite steer Glamorgan to a batting point but the Dutch international struck early with the ball as he trapped home skipper Adam Lyth lbw for 17 and bowled Finlay Bean for nine as the lights came on.

Neser then took over in the gloom as he had Pakistan international Saud Shakeel leg-before for 19 on home debut, before having both nightwatchmen, Edwards and Matthew Fisher, edging to slip.

That meant Bairstow having to emerge at the tail-end of the day, but he and Dawid Malan survived until stumps.

Glamorgan's Marnus Labuschagne told BBC Sport Wales:

"Getting sent in on a wicket which looked a bit green, a bit soft, it was nice to grind out some runs for the team. It wasn't one of those wickets where you had great rhythm or feel, just an innings to fight and find a way to get some runs. The wicket was a bit slow so it was hard to put pressure on the bowlers, though after lunch it quickened up a bit and you could get more boundaries off the front foot.

"With the new ball it's certainly nice to get the five wickets although there are two night-watchmen, or night-hawks, and hopefully we can make some inroads tomorrow.

"(Bairstow's return) is good for cricket, Jonny was in great form when he was last playing Test cricket, so it's good to have him back after a serious injury which you never like to see. Glad to see him back on the park though hopefully he doesn't get too many and we can find that outside edge.

"(Ashes speculation) is part of the game, everything gets on Twitter, Jonny took a beautiful catch so I'm sure that's made the rounds on the County Championship Instagram, but it's great to be out here in a contest on a wicket that looks as though it's got a bit in it, it looks like it's going to be a good game."

Yorkshire's Mickey Edwards told BBC West Yorkshire Sport:

"I'm a bowler who hits the deck and tries to bowl a bit quicker and rough them up a bit while the other boys swing it. We've got different plans for different batters and someone like Marnus wants people to go at him, so we were trying to keep schtum but he's very frustrating.

"It's hard to say who's ahead because two of those wickets are night-watchmen wickets, and we are only chasing 240-odd so I'd say it's pretty well in the balance and we haven't come close to playing our best cricket yet.

"Jonny is always full of beans, but today was extra-special because it's been a long time coming for him (returning to action). It's great to see him doing what he loves and take a couple of nice catches especially that one down the leg off Hilly, the old boy moves pretty well."