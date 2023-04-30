Last updated on .From the section Counties

Leicestershire's Rishi Patel cuts the ball for four during his impressive innings against Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four) Leicestershire 407: Hanscomb 95, Ahmed 90; Van der Gugten 6-88 & 252-3: Patel 134*, Hill 82 Glamorgan: 465: Cooke 132, Neser 90, Labuschagne 64, Byrom 51; Wright 5-89, Scriven 3-61 Leicestershire (11 pts) drew with Glamorgan (10 pts) Match scorecard

Rishi Patel led the way with a career-best 134 not out as Leicestershire comfortably batted out most of the final day against Glamorgan to secure a draw.

Patel and Lewis Hill (82) took Leicestershire to 252-3.

Glamorgan took a first-innings lead of 58 as they were bowled out for 465, Chris Cooke last out for 132.

But they scored slowly thanks to the Foxes' disciplined attack, led by Chris Wright (5-89).

Much-improved Leicestershire now have 45 points from three games, including their opening win over Yorkshire, and Glamorgan 31 from three draws.

Glamorgan resumed on the final day at 446-8 but soon lost Andrew Salter, bowled by Wright for 13, leaving Cooke hitting out at everything and soon becoming Wright's fifth victim.

Their scoring rate of three an over meant the match was running out of time, but Leicestershire were always likely to face an opening onslaught from the Glamorgan seamers and Sol Budinger soon edged Michael Neser to slip for one.

As Glamorgan tried to flog some life out of the pitch with short-pitched bowling, Patel smashed Timm van der Gugten over square-leg into the Milligan Road, while both he and Hill survived vociferous appeals for caught behind.

But the tension soon eased as Leicestershire were in the lead with nine wickets still standing at lunch, leaving Glamorgan needing miracles in the afternoon and getting no help from the pitch.

Patel plundered 18 off an Andrew Salter over on the way to an attractive century off 137 balls, with Hill looking set to join him until he inside-edged rival captain David Lloyd onto his stumps following a stand of 203.

Lloyd had Colin Ackermann caught in the deep for 12 but Patel, who had just survived a slip chance off Salter, lofted the first ball from occasional spinner Eddie Byrom for six to reach his personal milestone in the grand manner.

The match will be remembered for Cooke and Neser's record eighth-wicket stand for Glamorgan, following Cooke's involvement in a county sixth-wicket record stand with Sam Northeast at the ground in 2022.

As well as Patel's effort, England's Rehan Ahmed played the other most entertaining knock of the match in a reminder of his huge potential.

Leicestershire make the trip to Derby on Thursday, 4 May while Glamorgan are again on the road, away to Yorkshire.