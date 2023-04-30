Graeme van Buuren responded to a first-innings golden duck with his 49th first-class fifty

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day four) Sussex 455-5 dec: Pujara 151, Coles 74, Alsop 67, Carter 59* Gloucestershire 248: Hammond 87*; McAndrew 5-63 & 121-4: Van Buuren 55*; Hunt 3-3 Gloucestershire ( 6 pts) drew with Sussex (13 pts) Match scorecard

Gloucestershire captain Graeme van Buuren hit an unbeaten half-century to calm a few nerves as the hosts rallied from 41-4, following on, to draw with Sussex.

Only 41.2 overs were bowled on a frustrating final day as Sussex enforced the follow-on after bowling Gloucestershire out for 248.

Resuming on 198-9, Gloucestershire survived an early near miss when Miles Hammond, having gone to his half-century in the first over of the day, was dropped in the next over.

Trying to go aerial again off James Coles, Hammond was badly missed at mid-off by Sean Hunt - and the hosts had added another 37 runs and lasted another hour of crease time before Ajeet Singh-Dale was trapped leg before wicket by Tom Haines.

Hammond finished unbeaten on 87, while Dale contributed 10 to a crucial last-wicket stand of 61 - and Nathan McAndrew ended with English-best figures of 5-63.

Having been invited to follow on, bad light and rain meant a delay of three and a quarter hours before play finally resumed at 15:30 BST.

McAndrew trapped Chris Dent second ball, then left-arm seamer Hunt took three quick wickets - James Bracey, Marcus Harris and Hammond.

But more rain brought a second interruption to play. And, although a possible 22.2 overs were to be bowled, only 18.2 were sent down before the players shook hands, thanks to an 80-run stand between Van Buuren and Ollie Price (22 not out).

Gloucestershire now have an 11-day break before they visit Derbyshire on 11 May, but Sussex are straight back into it on Thursday when they will have England fast bowler Ollie Robinson and former Australia Test captain Steve Smith both available to face Worcestershire.

Gloucestershire head coach Dale Benkenstein:

"I'm gradually getting used to the Gloucestershire way. We have a tendency to get ourselves into tight situations and then battle out of them. the important thing is not to lose games like that.

"I was concerned at 41-4, but delighted at the fighting spirit to come out with a draw. In a way, it was a mirror image of our last game against Worcestershire. There we felt robbed by the weather. This time it helped us.

"After having our first home game against Yorkshire washed out, it was good to get onto the field and all credit to our ground staff for making conditions playable.

Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara:

"James Coles batted brilliantly with me and really took his chance coming into the side. He came in with us three down, but played his natural game as an attacking player and also bowled well.

"Nathan McAndrew has been brilliant for us. He is likely to miss the next game because Steve Smith is coming in, but has been great. He got his line and length exactly right.

"We are getting better as a team. The one area we can still improve on is fielding and when we start taking more catches our bowling attack will look even stronger."