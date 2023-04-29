Last updated on .From the section Counties

Matthew Potts ensured Durham would not need to bat for a second time

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside, CLS (day three) Durham 452-9 dec: Robinson 114, Carse 108*; Aitchison 3-131 Derbyshire 165 & 280: Lamb 99, Reece 66*; Potts 5-65, Raine 3-60 Durham (24 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by an innings and seven runs Match scorecard

Matthew Potts skittled Derbyshire's lower order with a five-wicket haul to allow Durham to claim victory by an innings and seven runs in their County Championship Division Two match at Chester-le-Street.

Derbyshire halted the hosts' push for victory in the morning session of day three as Matthew Lamb and Luis Reece put on 149 runs for the sixth wicket.

Lamb fell agonisingly short of a century when he was pinned lbw by Ben Raine for 99 and the wicket opened the floodgates for Durham and Potts.

The England seamer tore through the lower order to secure the four remaining scalps, ending with figures of 5-65, allowing the hosts to claim maximum points from the fixture.

As a result, Durham extended their lead at the top of the table, while their opponents sit bottom after three games.

Derbyshire skipper Leus du Plooy insisted that his side needed to show fight after losing 15 wickets on day two and Lamb and Reece defied the Durham attack with a solid approach in the morning session.

Lamb cleared the rope twice as he worked his way towards his half-century for the ninth time in his first-class career.

Durham could not halt the run-rate and the Derbyshire batters whittled down the deficit to 69 at the lunch break.

Lamb had closed to within 13 runs of his century before lunch but quickly added two further boundaries to put himself on the brink of a deserved hundred.

However, it was denied in agonising fashion as Raine pinned the right-hander lbw for 99.

One wicket became two when Zak Chappell got himself in a tangle attempting to play a short ball from Potts and somehow deflected the ball on to his stumps.

Potts' aggression with the short ball tormented the Derbyshire lower order as Mark Watt took several blows to the body before he eventually fended a delivery to Graham Clark.

The Potts-Clark combination was at work again as Sam Conners fell for a first-ball duck to allow Durham to close in on victory.

Reece reached a half-century for the second time in the game but was again left stranded as Potts ensured that the hosts would not have to bat again, castling Ben Aitchison to secure his seventh five-wicket haul in first-class cricket and wrap up the contest.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.