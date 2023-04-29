Last updated on .From the section Counties

Nathan McAndrew's return of 5-53 is so far his best figures in England

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day three) Sussex Sussex 455-5 dec: Pujara 151, Coles 74, Alsop 67, Carter 59* Gloucestershire 198-9 (78 overs): Hammond 42; McAndrew 5-53 Gloucestershire (1 pt) trail Sussex (8 pts) by 27 runs with one wicket left Match scorecard

Substitute fielder Tom Clark's direct-hit run out of Marcus Harris unlocked Sussex's bid to push for victory against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

The Australian opener's despairing dive failed to beat Clark's throw from midwicket to trigger a chaotic 10 minutes in which Nathan McAndrew claimed the key wickets of James Bracey and Graeme van Buuren in successive balls on his way to a five-wicket haul.

Gloucestershire were suddenly four down at tea - after Chesteshwar Pujara's 58th first-class century had underpinned Sussex's 455-5 declared.

In a rain-affected match that suddenly came to life, Sussex claimed a further five wickets in the final session.

The Australian paceman finished with 5-53 as Gloucestershire slumped from 99-1 to 198-9, still 257 runs behind.

Pujara ticked off the single run he needed for his century before Sussex set about quick runs ahead of a pre-lunch declaration.

The visitors added 153 in the morning session with wicketkeeper Oli Carter contributing an unbeaten 59 off 78 balls, while Pujara reached 151 before he slapped Marchant de Lange to mid-off.

After Fynn Hudson-Prentice hit a brisk unbeaten 29 from 19 balls to claim maximum batting bonus points, Gloucestershire openers Chris Dent and Harris managed to negotiate a tricky period before lunch without concern.

Dent played on after lunch, attempting a square drive at Henry Crocombe but, just when the hosts looked set to reach tea without further alarm, that all changed in the space of 13 balls.

Harris, who had reached 37, turned the ball to midwicket and set off for a single but he never made it thanks to Clark's arrow throw.

McAndrew then pinned left-hander Bracey from around the wicket, before Van Buuren was snapped up at second slip from the very next ball.

McAndrew struck three more times, Oliver Price and Zafar Gohar both edging behind to wicketkeeper Carter before the Australian had De Lange bowled pressing forward in defence to complete his five-wicket haul.

In between, Crocombe's pace and bounce had Jack Taylor caught at second slip. And he then turned catcher when he held on at second slip after in-form Tom Price slashed at Hudson-Prentice, to be dismissed by a bowler for the first time this season.

Miles Hammond, remained steadfast while the wickets tumbled around him to finish the day unbeaten on 42.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.