Kemar Roach took the 22nd five-wicket haul of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three) Warwickshire 150: 150: Mousley 55; Worrall 4-38, Roach 3-33 & 141: Barnard 49; Roach 5-34, Worrall 3-55 Surrey 281: Smith 88; Hannon-Dalby 3-47, Hasan Ali 3-49, Rushworth 3-76 & 16-1 Surrey (19 pts) beat Warwickshire (3 pts by nine wickets Match scorecard

Surrey's two overseas pacemen Kemar Roach and Dan Worrall proved too much for Warwickshire as the 2022 county champions comfortably disposed of the 2021 winners at Edgbaston.

After Surrey eked out 70 more morning runs to reach 281 thanks to Jamie Smith (88) and 35 in 24 balls from Worrall, for a first-innings lead of 131, the visitors then blew away Warwickshire's batting for a second time.

After dismissing them for 150 in the first innings, second time around the Bears crumbled to 141 all out, only all-rounder Ed Barnard standing tall on 49.

And Surrey then took 12 balls, for the loss of makeshift opener Worrall, to get the job done on 16-1 and win by nine wickets.

West Indies quickie Roach took 5-34, the former Worcestershire man finishing with match figures of 8-67.

Australian Worrall (3-55), playing in his second season on a British passport, had match figures of 7-93 as Surrey completed their second successive win, this one inside three days.

After last week's emphatic victory over 2022 title challengers Hampshire this was another big win, over a Warwickshire side who had started the season with a rain-hit draw at Taunton followed by a dramatic win at Edgbaston over Kent.

After Surrey resumed on 211-8 Worrall's big-hitting in the morning, including successive sixes over long on off Chris Rushworth, earned Surrey seven overs with the new ball at Warwickshire's second innings before lunch.

And they took four wickets as Rob Yates and Sam Hain both edged Roach to Dom Sibley at slip, Alex Davies was caught at fourth slip and Roach then trapped Will Rhodes with the final ball of the session.

Dan Mousley and Michael Burgess followed to leave the Bears 39-6 before Barnard added 30 with Chris Woakes.

But the England all-rounder lost his off stump to Jordan Clark and then it was just a question of whether Surrey could complete an innings win.

Rushworth avoided that but, after Barnard had been caught behind, he was then last man out in a comical run-out.

The Bears now face an away trip to Hampshire, while Surrey also must travel again - to face 2019 and 2020 red-ball kings Essex.