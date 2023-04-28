Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dutchman Roelof van der Merwe signed for his second spell with Somerset in 2016

Somerset all-rounder Roelof van der Merwe has signed a new white-ball only contract extension to stay at the club until the end of 2025.

The Netherlands international is in his second spell with the club, having signed in 2011 then returned in 2016.

The 38-year-old said the focus on white-ball cricket would allow him to develop his coaching.

"I'm getting to the stage in my career where I need to be thinking about what I'm going to do post-cricket," he said.

"I've got a massive interest in coaching, and focusing my time on the white-ball game will give me more opportunity to develop my coaching.

"I love the red-ball game, but it takes a lot more out of the body, and I have to look at what is in the best interests of the club and myself."