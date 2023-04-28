Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Glamorgan chairman Gareth Williams (L) and chief executive Hugh Morris (R) show King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, around Sophia Gardens in Cardiff during the summer of 2021

Glamorgan chair Gareth Williams is to step down from his role after being appointed as a non-executive director of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

He will be joined at the ECB by Jennifer Owen Adams, the chair of Cricket Wales, who run the recreational game.

Mr Williams, a solicitor who was senior partner at Hugh James, has been in the county job since 2018.

Ms Adams has been on the ECB's Participation and Growth committee.

Among those stepping down from ECB director's roles is Barry O'Brien, another former Glamorgan chair.