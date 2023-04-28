Last updated on .From the section Cricket

During his spell as managing director of men's cricket Andrew Strauss, appointed Trevor Bayliss, who led England to success at the 2019 World Cup

Sir Andrew Strauss will stand down as a strategic adviser to the England and Wales Cricket Board and as chair of the performance cricket committee in May.

Strauss led a performance review after England's 4-0 Ashes defeat in 2021.

But plans for fewer County Championship matches and dedicated windows for white-ball tournaments failed to pass.

"Having recently taken on additional external responsibilities, Andrew has decided it is time to step away from his ECB role," the ECB said.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said in early April that the proposals put forward by the review to alter the structure of domestic cricket "are dead in the water".

Strauss said: "I've really enjoyed my time at the ECB and am proud of having contributed to a successful period for our England teams.

"With increasing commitments outside of the organisation, sadly I've decided it's time to step away from my current role."

Chief operating officer David Mahoney will also leave the ECB on 1 September.

The ECB was able to adopt 15 of the 17 recommendations made in the performance review, but changes to the schedule needed approval from at least 12 of the 18 counties, and fell short of that threshold.

Strauss, who was a two-time Ashes winning captain, joined the board in September 2020 and also stood in as interim managing director of England men's cricket between February and May 2022.

The 46-year-old had previously served as director of England cricket for three-and-a-half-years until resigning to care for his late wife Ruth in October 2018.

ECB chair Richard Thompson said: "Andrew has given outstanding service to English cricket over many years in a number of different roles.

"I've greatly valued the advice and expertise he has provided in my time as chair, and have enjoyed working with him.

"We are currently implementing the vast majority of recommendations from his impressive high performance review, which I believe will help our England men's teams to sustain their success.

"I have no doubt he has much more to contribute to the game and hope he will return in the future."

Penny Avis, Baroness Zahida Manzoor, Jennifer Owen Adams and Gareth Williams have all been appointed as non-executive directors.

The three-year appointments follow the death of Brenda Trenowden and the departures of Barry O'Brien, Jim Wood, Lucy Pearson, Valerie Amos and Martin Darlow.

The appointments will be ratified at May's annual general meeting. Two further appointments will be made "in due course", the ECB said.