Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Test match between England and South Africa last August was part of 40 days of cricket staged at Emirates Old Trafford in 2022

Lancashire have announced that they made an operating profit of more than £3m in 2022.

The club credited the post-Covid recovery and a packed schedule for the results.

Last year Old Trafford staged England's Test match against South Africa, two One-Day Internationals and hosted four sold-out music concerts.

On the pitch, Lancashire finished runners-up in the County Championship, the T20 Blast and the One-Day Cup.

"Following the incredibly difficult challenges that we faced in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been fantastic to experience a normal and successful year for the club," said Lancashire's chief financial officer Angela Lowes.

The club recorded an operating profit of £3,068,026 as they benefited from a return to a full year of unrestricted crowds, after the previous two years had been blighted by Covid and included the cancelled Test match against India in September 2021, while the on-site hotel at Emirates Old Trafford also reported record revenues of £5.43m.

The ground hosted 40 days of cricket last summer across international action, the county game and the Hundred, including England playing South Africa in a Test in August and ODIs against the Proteas and India the month before.

The four concerts included one by the Killers, held over from 2020, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and two nights from Harry Styles.

This summer sees the opening of a new 1,300-seat stand which is set to be finished well before the sold-out fourth Ashes Test at the ground from 19-23 July, while a 100-room extension to the hotel is set to open later this year.