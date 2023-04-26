Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey league champions Farmers made the finals of the European Cricket League earlier this year

The Channel Islands Cricket League will return for the first time since 2019 this summer.

Four clubs sides from Jersey and three from Guernsey will take part in the 40-over matches, with each side playing each other once in a group format.

The top two clubs will face one another in the final at Granville, in Jersey, on Saturday, 26 August.

The 2019 champions St Ouen Springfield, from Jersey, begin their campaign against Old Victorians on 17 June.

The tournament has not been played since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jersey Cricket's chief executive Sarah Gomersall said the league will "add more variety and healthy competition" to the club cricket calendar.

"Securing the return of inter-island club cricket has been a top priority for us," she added.