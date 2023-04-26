Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stuart Broad has taken 576 Test wickets in 161 matches

Stuart Broad says "it would be great" if Australia tried to mirror England's 'Bazball' tactics during this summer's Ashes series.

Under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England have adopted an ultra-attacking approach, winning 10 out of 12 Tests.

They will look to regain the Ashes in a five-Test series starting on 16 June.

"I think it would be great for us if Australia try to take us on at our own game," Broad, 36, told the Daily Mail. external-link

"If we can get them playing in a slightly different style they could make mistakes and that would be brilliant for us."

Australia batter Steve Smith scored 774 runs at an average of 110.57 in the last Ashes series in England, a 2-2 draw in 2019.

Broad said: "Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are all guys who like to bat time and accumulate so if we can nibble away at them and just get them thinking 'why are we not scoring quicker? Why are we not moving the game forward?'"

Before McCullum and Stokes took over, England had won just one of their previous 17 Tests - including a 4-0 series loss in Australia in 2021/22.

But under the new regime they chased 299 in just 50 overs to beat New Zealand in June 2022 at Trent Bridge and followed up by pursuing 378 - an England record - to defeat India at Edgbaston.

In December, they blitzed 506-4 on day one of the first Test against Pakistan on the way to a 3-0 series victory, the first time a visiting team had secured a clean sweep in Pakistan.

Australia have held the Ashes since 2018 but have not won a series in England since 2001, although they swept England aside in the most recent series Down Under.

"Nothing was harsher than the last Ashes series," said Broad.

"But in my mind I don't class that as a real Ashes. The definition of Ashes cricket is elite sport with lots of passion and players at the top of their game.

"Nothing about that series was high-level performance because of the Covid restrictions.

"The training facilities, the travel, not being able to socialise. I've written it off as a void series."