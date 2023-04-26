Last season Sam Northeast hit a Glamorgan record 410 not out at Leicestershire

LV= County Championship, Division Two: Leicestershire v Glamorgan Venue : Uptonsteel County Ground, Grace Road, Leicester Date : Thursday, 27 April Time : 11:00 BST Coverage : Commentary and reports on BBC Sport website & app; updates on BBC Radio Leicester & BBC Radio Wales.

Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast hopes a return to Leicester will kick-start the county's season after their record-breaking performances there in 2022.

Northeast hit the county's highest ever score of 410 not out in a record total of 795-5, which saw Glamorgan complete an innings win.

"I don't get over the top, but that day was one of the best days to have in a career," reflected Northeast.

"Now I'm really looking forward to getting this campaign up and running."

But with two rounds each played, Glamorgan are 13 points behind Leicestershire in the Championship Division Two table, after being saved from defeat by rain against Durham.

The Foxes started the season with a shock win over Yorkshire.

"I have very happy memories of last year, it was one of those great days and we played well, but I'm not expecting a repeat," Northeast told BBC Sport Wales.

"Coming off a disappointing four days against Durham, we need to get something going in the Championship, and if we can get positive feelings for the game in Leicestershire then so be it."

The 33-year-old former Kent and Hampshire star has had a quiet start to the season, not helped by breaking a finger taking a catch in the opening draw against Gloucestershire.

"They've started well, so we're going to have to compete and it's not going to be easy. Hopefully I'll get a bit of luck after nursing a little finger injury, hopefully it'll feel better and we can crack on," said Northeast.

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard does not believe the events of 2022 will be haunting the Foxes as he prepares to alter the bowling attack again, with seam bowler Harry Podmore missing out in a 13-man squad.

"They're a different side than the one we played last year, we're a different side, though if we can get on top in the game, that might bring back some memories for them. They're playing a different brand and they've got a couple of different players, with Sol Budinger playing aggressively at the top of the order," said Maynard.

"We'll reconsider the balance of the side, we haven't contained (with the ball) as well as we should after Timm van der Gugten and Michael Neser, we've got too many bowlers going for too many runs and not bowling to their fields."

Leicestershire: TBC

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (c), Byrom, Labuschagne, Northeast, Carlson, Root, Cooke, Douthwaite, Salter, Neser, Harris, van der Gugten, McIlroy.