Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne finished on 115

Second Test (day three of five), Galle Sri Lanka 357-1 (77.0 overs): Madushka 149 not out, Karunaratne 115, Mendis 83 not out; Campher 1-47 Ireland 492 all out Scorecard

Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madushka put on an opening partnership of 228 as Sri Lanka were dominant on day three of the second Test against Ireland.

The hosts were on 357-1 when rain stopped play after 77 overs and trail by 135 runs after the visitors had posted their highest Test score of 492.

Captain Karunaratne fell to Curtis Campher for 115 but Madushka was left on 149 not out and Kusal Mendis on 83.

Sri Lanka won the first Test by an innings and 280 runs.

Their spinners dominated that Test, but the pitch in the second of the two-match series has offered the spinners little assistance, meaning the batters have taken control.

Captain Karunaratne reached the 16th century of his Test career, and his second consecutive ton, in just 116 balls.

However, the left-hander mistimed a pull shot off Campher and was caught at deep fine leg in the last over before lunch, two balls after he was hit on the helmet.

Madushka had already brought up his maiden Test century, pulling a Harry Tector full toss for six, and their 228 was a record Sri Lankan opening partnership at the ground.

Mendis and Madushka continued putting runs on the board with ease, with the number three racing to 83 off 96 balls with seven fours and five sixes.

Bad light interrupted play before tea, before the rains came down and it was called off for the day. Play will resume 15 minutes early on the final two days to make up for lost time.