Warwickshire CCC hosted an event to celebrate the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi

For 19-year-old Ria Gill, cricket is much more than just a hobby.

"It's not about playing, it's about the community, it's about helping people and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for cricket," she told BBC Sport.

Gill works as a volunteer coach at Warwickshire County Cricket Club while in her first year of studying biomedical science at the University of Sheffield.

And it's through her work at Edgbaston that she was in attendance at the inaugural Vaisakhi Cup last weekend - a competition formed to celebrate the Sikh festival of the same name.

"Vaisakhi is important for me as it's a time to reflect and connect with my roots and heritage and there's this big sense of community and togetherness," said Gill.

"It's a reminder of those values and it's an opportunity to check back in with your faith.

"This event helps with keeping healthy in a welcoming social atmosphere powered by sport."

Gill started playing cricket when she was 12 and since then, through Warwickshire, has had the opportunity to bowl against India's Under-19 World Cup winner Shafali Verma and her batting idol Smriti Mandhana in the nets.

Ria Gill (left) and India batter Shafali Verma (right)

"It helped me personally with my game being around professionals and speaking to these big personalities who look like me, it was so inspiring," said Gill.

"Cricket has opened up so many different pathways for me and I want other girls to be fearless too, give cricket a go and just have a good time. It's not about the outcome, it's about feeling good about yourself."

The event was also a source of inspiration for 13-year-old Millie Kalia.

"It's important to see people like me enjoying the sport, it shows me that if they can play then so can I," she said.

"When I see other Sikh or South Asian girls playing it boosts my mood and it's so encouraging.

"There should be more events like this because it's not about hitting a ball with a bat, cricket helps me have a good mind.

"I use it to take out my stress and whenever I get home I'm always happy that I played."

A recent Sport England report external-link revealed participation in sport was returning to pre-pandemic levels and cricket numbers were up by 124,000 last year.

However, the sport is still dominated by men.

Warwickshire's Community Participation Officer, Simran Riat, helped to organise the event in the hope of developing women's cricket in the Sikh community.

"We don't have enough role models in the South Asian community and we want to help introduce them to the game," Riat said.

The event also provided an insight into the different kinds of opportunities available off the field, including coaching and umpiring.

In the UK, there is currently only one woman external-link who is part of the groundstaff at international venues.

The event included a round-robin cricket competition aimed at people who were new to cricket with a local Sikh drummer group performing later in the day.