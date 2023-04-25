Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane played in the previous World Test Championship final against New Zealand in 2021

Ajinkya Rahane has been included in India's squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia.

Rahane, 34, made his debut in 2013 but has not played a Test match since January 2022.

He has not played white-ball cricket for India since 2018, but has been in good form for his franchise Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

The final will be held at the Oval between 7 and 11 June.

India squad

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Top-order batter Rahane has played 82 Tests, scoring 4,931 runs at an average of 38.52.

He was in India's XI when they reached the World Test Championship final in 2021, where they eventually lost to New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma will captain the side which boasts a formidable batting line-up including Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill.

Mohammed Shami leads the seam-bowling attack alongside Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav, with Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja the spinners.

India are still missing star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is recovering from back surgery, and batter Shreyas Iyer, who is awaiting an operation for a back injury.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is continuing his recovery after he was involved in a car crash in December.