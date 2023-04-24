Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Delhi Capitals have not lifted an IPL trophy despite featuring in all 15 previous seasons

Indian Premier League, Hyderabad Delhi Capitals 144-9 (20 overs): Pandey 34 (27), A Patel 34 (34); Sundar 3-28 Sunrisers Hyderabad 137-6 (20 overs): Agarwal 49 (39); A Patel 2-21 Delhi Capitals won by seven runs Scorecard . Table

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in a low-scoring thriller to claim back-to-back wins in the Indian Premier League.

Chasing 145, Sunrisers needed 13 from the final over but Mukesh Kumar bowled well to restrict them to 137-6.

Delhi, who lost their first five games in this year's IPL, earlier scraped to 144-9 after two batting collapses.

Both teams have won just two of their seven games but Capitals remain bottom of the table on net run-rate.

Capitals were 1-1 in the first over as England's Phil Salt was caught behind for a duck.

Delhi captain David Warner made 21 off 20 balls against his former side before becoming the first of Washington Sundar's three wickets in five balls in the eighth over, which saw the visitors fall from 57-3 to 62-5.

Manish Pandey and Axar Patel both hit 34 as they shared the highest partnership of the match, worth 69 off 59, but Delhi collapsed once again, losing four wickets for eight runs in 12 balls late on.

In reply, England batter Harry Brook managed just seven off 14 balls before being bowled by Anrich Nortje.

Mayank Agarwal looked to have put Sunrisers on course for victory as he hit 49 off 39 balls before he was caught off Axar, who also removed Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram.

Nortje claimed his second wicket when he had South Africa team-mate Heinrich Klaasen caught for 31 off 19 in the penultimate over with the game in the balance.

Sundar then could not find the boundary off Mukesh, who conceded only five from the last over, despite Delhi having to bring an extra fielder inside the circle after failing to bowl their overs in time.