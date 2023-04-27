Last updated on .From the section Counties

Timm van der Gugten was the pick of the Glamorgan bowlers at a rainy Leicester

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day one) Leicestershire 241-5 (66.4 overs): Hill 53; Van der Gugten 4-45 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Leicestershire 0 pts, Glamorgan 1 pt Match scorecard

A superb performance from Glamorgan seamer Timm van der Gugten (4-31) restricted Leicestershire to 241-5 on a rain-hit first day.

Lewis Hill (53) and Colin Ackermann (45) built a solid base for the Foxes with a stand of 101 for the third wicket.

Three wickets fell for 15 runs in cold and miserable weather in mid-afternoon.

But Peter Handscomb (31 not out) and Rehan Ahmed (38 not out) added 73 unbeaten runs in the evening gloom.

David Lloyd, playing his 100th first-class game, won the toss and opted to bowl for the third successive match in cool and cloudy conditions at Grace Road, despite Leicestershire's batters having topped 400 in their two previous first innings efforts.

Sol Budinger got the home side off to a flying start in his usual aggressive manner before van der Gugten knocked over his off-stump on 26, and the more selective Rishi Patel fell caught behind on 19.

But despite tidy spells from left-arm seamer Jamie McIlroy and spinner Andrew Salter, both playing their first matches of the season, captain Lewis Hill and Ackermann put together a largely untroubled century stand either side of lunch.

Hill hit eight fours to bring up his half-century off 82 balls before losing his partner Ackermann, given leg-before to his fellow Netherlands international.

Van der Gugten continued his dominance over the wickets column when Hill edged one behind soon afterwards.

With the ball swinging under the lights, Wiaan Mulder was bowled for nine offering no shot to Michael Neser, and Peter Handscomb almost fell the same way to McIlroy.

But Handscomb and Rehan Ahmed added 43 in the drizzle by the time an early tea was called, and play did not resume for two hours.

Umpires Chris Watts and Neil Bainton were keen to continue, with the batting pair doing well to survive a late 25-minute spell of play, mostly in the rain, before the bleak conditions worsened again.