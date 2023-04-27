Ollie Robinson joined Durham from Kent in time for this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside, CLS (day one) Durham 410-8: Robinson 114, Carse 77*; Aitchison 3-111 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Durham 4 pts, Derbyshire 2 pts Match scorecard

Ollie Robinson scored his first century for Durham to hand the hosts a strong start to their County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire at Seat Unique Riverside.

After a solid start, Durham were reduced to 126-4, but Robinson ensured that his team capitalised after winning the toss with a blistering century from 93 balls before he was dismissed for 114.

Brydon Carse backed up his team-mate with a flowing innings of 77 not out, notching his second first-class half-century in a row to allow the home side to post 410-8 on day one.

Ben Aitchison was the best of the Derbyshire bowlers with figures of 3-111, while Luis Reece and Zak Chappell also claimed two strikes apiece, but it was a tough day for the visitors amid aggressive batting from the hosts.

Durham won the toss and Alex Lees set about flexing his England credentials at the top of the order. He impressed with the fluency of his knock as he worked Chappell and Aitchison around the ground for six boundaries in the first hour.

However, Aitchison switched ends and swung a delivery between bat and pad to prise out Lees for a well-made 45 from 44 balls, as the opener failed to make the substantial knock that he may require to force his way back into England contention.

Chappell found his rhythm and troubled Scott Borthwick before he found the left-hander's outside edge. David Bedingham then fell cheaply and presented Chappell with his second, while Haider Ali pulled off a sensational one-handed catch at second slip to dismiss Michael Jones for 43 to put the visitors in the ascendancy.

Robinson arrived at the crease and played with positive intent, scoring early boundaries to put the pressure back on the Derbyshire attack. The wicketkeeper's timing was superb, particularly straight down the ground where he punished Chappell, Aitchison and Sam Conners for over-pitching.

Derbyshire turned to spinner Mark Watt to try to find a semblance of control, but Robinson continued his aggressive approach, clearing the rope twice over mid-wicket and down the ground in the afternoon session to ensure Durham put their foot on the accelerator.

Robinson shared a stand worth 106 with Clark to set the foundation of the Durham innings. The 24-year-old had passed 50 twice without registering three figures for his new club, but he upped the ante to surge through the nineties to notch his first century of the season, looking at ease in the middle.

Reece ended his brilliant knock for 114, pinning Robinson on the crease to open up an end for Derbyshire to probe into the lower order. Carse halted their charge following in Robinson's footsteps and continuing his fine form with the bat after scoring a career-best 91 against Glamorgan with a brisk fifty from 66 balls.

Paul Coughlin offered a more than useful foil at the other end with his ninth 50 in first-class cricket, putting together a 100-run partnership for the eighth wicket. Coughlin fell for 52, but Durham still ended the day well on top after earning their fourth batting bonus point as bad light halted proceedings.