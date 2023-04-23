Max Holden hit five fours in his 57-ball 53 as Middlesex chased down their target to beat Nottinghamshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord's (day four) Nottinghamshire 364 & 158-6 dec: Clarke 52; Bamber 2-26 Middlesex 274 & 249-6: Malan 61, Holden 53; Broad 3-83 Middlesex (20 pts) beat Notts (5 pts) by four wickets Match scorecard

Half-centuries from Pieter Malan and Max Holden propelled Middlesex to an unlikely first win of the season as they chased down 249 to overcome Nottinghamshire by four wickets in a gripping finish at Lord's.

The pair both passed 50 for the first time this season, with Malan hitting 61 and Holden 53 to secure a result that had looked highly improbable after wet weather wiped out most of the first two sessions.

But Nottinghamshire opted to force the pace, declaring on their overnight total of 158-6 and setting up a 40-over pursuit more reminiscent of the Sunday League that ran in that format until 1992.

Although Stuart Broad took three wickets, Middlesex held their nerve to scramble home with six balls to spare and register their first success since returning to the top flight of the County Championship.

Despite an initial rain delay in the morning, the players began warming up on the outfield in preparation for a 12:30 BST start, but the covers were soon back on as the drizzle developed into a heavier downpour.

Umpires Alex Wharf and Martin Saggers eventually sanctioned a resumption at 15:30, with Nottinghamshire declaring immediately and giving the hosts 40 overs to chase the target.

Middlesex promoted Stephen Eskinazi to opener - a role he has filled with great success in white-ball cricket - and his drive to the cover boundary off Broad's second ball served as an indication of their intent.

Broad made the breakthrough by trapping Eskinazi in front for 11 but Mark Stoneman gave Brett Hutton the charge, lifting him over the top for four as well as benefitting from the odd edge through the slip area.

Stoneman flicked Broad into the grandstand for six as he advanced to 43 from 32 deliveries, eventually departing leg before to Dane Paterson and handing the baton over to Holden, who promptly pierced the field for successive boundaries.

With Nottinghamshire deploying five or six men in the deep at times, the left-hander continued to pick out the gaps as he and Malan kept pace with the required rate of just under a run a ball.

Their partnership realised 94 from 77 deliveries, with skipper Steven Mullaney eventually finding a way to break it as he tempted Malan to hole out to deep square leg with 73 still needed.

Broad returned for his second spell, switching to the Nursery End and he soon claimed the wicket of Holden, caught swishing down the leg side before the England seamer persuaded Luke Hollman to chip to mid-on.

Middlesex lost John Simpson in the same manner and, with overhead conditions dimming as they inched towards the target, Paterson sent down two tight overs to turn up the pressure on the batting side.

But Ryan Higgins, with an unbeaten 22 from as many deliveries, steered Middlesex home - although the tension showed as Nottinghamshire missed the chance to run out Sam Robson when he belatedly scampered through for the winning single off Broad.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network