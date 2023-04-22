Ben Raine has dismissed Marnus Labuschagne three times in the last three innings they have faced each other

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day three) Durham 471-9 dec: Carse 91, Trevaskis 79, Robinson 73, Jones 69, Borthwick 59; Labuschagne 4-81 Glamorgan 153-5: Carlson 46*; Raine 3-38 Glamorgan (2 pts) trail Durham (5 pts) by 318 runs with five first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Durham seamer Ben Raine put his side in control in Cardiff, taking 3-38 in a fine display of accurate bowling.

Glamorgan slumped to 89-5 at one stage in reply to Durham's 471 for nine declared.

But Kiran Carlson (46 not out) and Chris Cooke (32 not out) held on to reach 153-5 before bad light and rain cut short the third day.

Brydon Carse top-scored with a career-best 91 in Durham's consistent batting effort.

The question now will be whether Durham get enough playing time to force victory on the final day.

Durham started day three needing 68 runs off 14 overs to pick up maximum batting points and got there in the 110th over thanks to some aggressive stroke-play from Carse in particular.

He fell leg-before to Michael Neser for 91 while Raine, on four, punched a Marnus Labuschagne full-toss straight to cover.

Liam Trevaskis comfortably steered Durham past 450, but the visitors strangely decided to stay in the middle for an extra three overs before Trevaskis, on 79, missed a slog at Labuschagne.

That gave the Australian his best first-class bowling figures of 4-81, mostly bowling his developing brand of off-spin with the occasional leg-break.

Glamorgan lost Eddie Byrom lbw to Paul Coughlin's first delivery while David Lloyd's aggressive cameo of 31 ended when Raine won a marginal leg-before decision on the stroke of lunch.

Raine picked up the vital scalp of Labuschagne (17) and then dismissed Billy Root for one, all lbw.

Meanwhile Carse was generating pace at the other end as he had Sam Northeast fending to short-leg for eight, immediately after hitting Carlson and watching the ball nudge the off-stump without the bail falling off.

Carlson and Cooke did well to keep their concentration through two breaks for bad light before the rain arrived 14 balls after tea.

Glamorgan assistant coach David Harrison told BBC Sport Wales:

"We knew they'd come out quite positive to get their 450, but conditions changed a bit, it got a bit cloudy and they bowled very well to put us under pressure.

"It was a good partnership between Kiran Carlson and Chris Cooke to get us back in the game a bit. They weathered the storm and they're ready to kick on in the morning.

"We aim to win the first hour and get as many batting bonus points as we can."

Durham's Brydon Carse told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"Disappointed not to get a 100, but we were aiming to get past 450, and then to go out and get five wickets in the way we did was good work from the boys.

"The goal was to get 450 in 110 overs, then if we had wickets in hand, we wanted to get to 500 as quickly as possible, but we were always going to declare if we lost a wicket (after that) and have a crack before lunch.

"We were going to be quite funky with our fields, just adapt to the game and change things up because there's not a great deal in the wicket. We still feel we can create a chance to win this game."