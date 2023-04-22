Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hampshire paceman James Fuller has taken 11 wickets this season

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day three) Hampshire 482-8 dec: Vince 186, Gubbins 125, Brown 55 Northamptonshire 149: Fuller 6-37 & 63: Abbas 4-31 Hampshire (22 pts) beat Northants (1 pt) by an innings and 270 runs Match scorecard

Northamptonshire suffered the eighth heaviest County Championship defeat in their history as Hampshire's James Fuller helped skittle the hosts twice in the space of just three hours.

It brought Hampshire victory by an innings and 270 runs, their largest ever winning margin against Northamptonshire.

Following on after being bundled out for 149 before lunch, the hosts limped to 63 all out in their second innings at Wantage Road.

Fuller bagged the hosts' final four first-innings wickets to add to the two he took on Friday to finish with 6-37.

Wickets then continued to fall as Northamptonshire started their second innings; they slumped to 17-5 shortly before lunch. A total of nine wickets had fallen in the session, with Fuller reaching 200 career first-class wickets in the process.

Northamptonshire's batters had no answer against an unrelenting Hampshire attack who extracted plenty of bounce and found just enough movement to entice Northamptonshire's batters to play down the wrong line or prod at balls outside off-stump.

Josh Cobb's 44 was the one bright spot in Northamptonshire's first innings and only some lusty blows from Chris Tremain in the second meant they avoided their lowest ever total against Hampshire in first-class cricket.

Northamptonshire had resumed on 95-5, but were effectively six wickets down with keeper Lewis McManus unable to resume his innings after sustaining a broken finger on Friday.

Report supplied by ECB Reporters' Network.