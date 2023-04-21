England seamer Ollie Robinson (centre) took a wicket on his first appearance of the season for Sussex before this summer's Ashes

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two) Sussex 361: Alsop 95, Carter 64; Coad 5-54 Yorkshire 216-7: Bean 49; Carson 3-34 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Sussex (5 pts) by 145 runs with three wickets remaining Match scorecard

Sussex dominated a very competitive second day of their County Championship match with Yorkshire as they scored 361 thanks to a spirited last-wicket stand before reducing the visitors to 216-7.

On a good pitch, the Sussex bowlers were at Yorkshire from the start of their innings. England seamer Ollie Robinson, in a vigorous opening burst in the first of what is expected to be four Championship appearances before the Ashes series starts, was unlucky not to dismiss Finlay Bean in his first over.

Having positioned Ali Orr at leg slip he then induced Bean to play the ball there, only for the fielder to put down the straightforward chance. In Robinson's next over he again had Bean dropped by Orr but this time it was only a half-chance.

Bean and Adam Lyth figured in an otherwise composed half-century stand but then, immediately before tea, Lyth was lbw to Nathan McAndrew for 24 off 48 balls. Lyth was shouldering arms and the ball appeared to be on the way to clipping the top of his off stump.

Yorkshire lost their second wicket just after tea when Saud Shakeel was surprised by one that straightened from Henry Crocombe and flicked his off bail as he took his bat away.

Bean and Dawid Malan were impressive in another half-century stand before Sussex captain Cheteshwar Pujara, perhaps encouraged by the presence of two left-handers, turned to his off-spinner, Jack Carson, who enjoyed almost immediate success. He had Bean, who was coming forward to attack, caught behind for 49.

And four overs later Carson struck again when Malan chopped onto his stumps. Robinson then bowled George Hill through the gate and Yorkshire were 158-5. Dom Bess pulled Crocombe to Carson to deep midwicket and finally Carson bowled Shai Hope with one that kept low.

Play did not start until 12:10 BST because of light morning rain but when it did the Yorkshire bowlers appeared anxious to make up for lost time.

Sussex started the second day at the 1st Central County Ground on 275-5, with Oli Carter 60 not out and Fynn Hudson-Prentice unbeaten on 32, having already added 57 for the seventh wicket.

Spinner Shakeel bowled a solitary over before making way for the new ball which nipped around under sullen skies in the skilled hands of Matthew Fisher and Ben Coad.

Carter edged Fisher between the keeper and first slip for four but Hudson-Prentice, driving, was less lucky, edging Coad's first delivery to Yorkshire captain Lyth at second slip.

Australian all-rounder McAndrew decided to go on the attack, driving Fisher for two boundaries in three deliveries. But after bludgeoning five fours in a 15-ball 23 he was caught behind by Hope off Fisher.

When Coad struck twice in the next over, having Carter and Robinson caught at third slip and second slip respectively, Sussex had lost three wickets for two runs in the space of six deliveries, and 4-29 overall.

But from 302-9 the last pair of Carson and Crocombe launched an unlikely counter-attack.

Match report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.