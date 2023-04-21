Last updated on .From the section Counties

Brydon Carse was unable to continue his innings due to the weather on Friday

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day two) Durham 382-6 (96 overs): Robinson 73, Jones 69, Borthwick 59, Carse 53* Glamorgan: Yet to bat Glamorgan 2 pts, Durham 3 pts Match scorecard

The second day of the Championship match between Glamorgan and Durham was rained off in Cardiff.

The rain arrived while the players were warming up and persistent drizzle meant there was no chance of conditions drying.

Umpires Neil Mallender and Tom Lungley called play off at 15:40 BST.

Durham will need a further 68 runs off 14 overs for maximum batting bonus points when play resumes.

The visitors dominated the first day after being put in by Glamorgan, with Ollie Robinson's 73 the most aggressive of four half-centuries.