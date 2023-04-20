Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are the leading run-scorers of this year's IPL so far

Indian Premier League, Chandigarh Royal Challengers Bangalore 174-4 (20 overs): Du Plessis 84 (56), Kohli 59 (47); Brar 2-31 Punjab Kings 150 (18.2 overs): Prabhsimran 46 (30); Siraj 4-21 Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 24 runs Scorecard . Table

Liam Livingstone made his return from injury in Punjab Kings' 24-run defeat by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

England all-rounder Livingstone has not played since December when he injured his knee during the Test tour of Pakistan.

He made just two as Punjab slumped to 150 all out, attempting to chase 175.

Faf du Plessis scored 84 from 56 balls and Virat Kohli 59 from 47 to set up Bangalore's 174-4.

The form of Du Plessis and Kohli has been crucial for Bangalore, with the pair topping the run-scoring charts.

Former South Africa skipper Du Plessis has 343 runs at an average of 68.6, while India superstar Kohli has 279 at 55.8.

Kohli was captain of RCB for first time since 2021 since regular skipper Du Plessis did not field, which was pre-planned, because of injury.

The platform set by their opening stand proved vital as their middle order stuttered, with no other batter passing double figures as Punjab's bowlers dragged back some control at the end of the innings.

England's Sam Curran captained Punjab for the second consecutive game because of Shikhar Dhawan's injury and bowled economically, conceding just 27 runs from his four overs.

But Punjab's openers could not find the same consistency as Atharva Taide was dismissed by India seamer Mohammed Siraj from the second ball of the innings and they slumped to 43-4 inside the six-over powerplay.

Siraj finished as player of the match with 4-21 and a direct-hit run out, and was supported by Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga's 2-39 as Punjab's chase failed to fully recover, despite Jitesh Sharma's 41 off 27 balls.

The win takes Bangalore up to fifth in the table with three wins from six, while Punjab have the same results but are in seventh on net run-rate.

'It doesn't make us an invincible team' - reaction

Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran: "We bowled really well as a group, but Faf and Virat played well.

"I did not think they got away from us too much. In the end, we just did not bat well enough. There's a couple of things with the bat that we might regret but we move on, the games come thick and fast, so it is about learning from this."

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli: "This win does not make us an invincible team, and the league position before today did not make us a bad team.

"Faf batted outstandingly well. We felt 175 was a good score on this pitch. I told them that was more than enough and all we had to do was be confident and hold the ball in hand looking to get wickets.

"We broke the game open right there and our fielding was brilliant as well."