Scotland are sole hosts of a men's ICC World Cup qualifying tournament for the first time

Scotland and Ireland will meet in the final match as Edinburgh prepares to host the Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier (from 20-28 July).

The top two from a round-robin event progress to the 2024 tournament in West Indies and USA.

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Italy, and Jersey are the other teams competing at the Grange and Goldenacre grounds.

The Netherlands have already qualified after finishing fourth in their Super 12 group at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Ireland were fifth in the other section, while Scotland failed to progress from the first round despite a win against West Indies.

In 2021, Scotland reached the Super 12's for the first time but lost all five matches.

Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier schedule

Thursday 20 July

Jersey v Austria 10:30 - Grange CC

Italy v Ireland 10:30 - Goldenacre

Scotland v Germany 15:30 - Goldenacre

Friday 21 July

Denmark v Ireland 10:30 - Grange CC

Germany v Austria 10:30 - Goldenacre

Scotland v Jersey 15:30 - Grange CC

Sunday 23 July

Austria v Ireland 10:30 - Grange CC

Italy v Jersey 10:30 - Goldenacre

Denmark v Germany 15:30 - Grange CC

Monday 24 July

Scotland v Italy 10:30 - Grange CC

Denmark v Austria 10:30 - Goldenacre

Jersey v Ireland 15:30 - Goldenacre

Tuesday 25 July

Italy v Denmark 10:30 - Grange CC

Scotland v Austria 10:30 - Goldenacre

Germany v Jersey 15:30 - Grange CC

Thursday 27 July

Scotland v Denmark 10:30 - Grange CC

Ireland v Germany 10:30 - Goldenacre

Italy v Austria 15:30 - Goldenacre

Friday 28 July

Germany v Italy 10:30 - Grange CC

Denmark v Jersey 10:30 - Goldenacre

Scotland v Ireland 15:30 - Grange CC